WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball—Miller's second-half spurt sparks Onalaska Luther in win over Bangor

ONALASKA — Kodi Miller stood open on the left wing and called for the ball.

The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball junior guard had scored seven straight points and was eager to make it 10.

Sophomore forward Logan Bahr, who held the ball in the left corner, heard Miller's request and fulfilled it. Miller then stepped into a 3-pointer — just feet away from where he made one on a recent trip down the court — and buried it.

He held up three fingers while heading to the other end of the court and celebrated having single-handedly flipped the Knights' four-point deficit early in the second half into a six-point advantage.

Miller's 10-point spurt helped Onalaska Luther overcome a halftime deficit and gave the Knights the spark they needed to earn a 60-47 nonconference victory over Bangor on Thursday night.

"I just had to find energy," said Miller, who had all of his 14 points in the second half. "That first half, I wasn't there. And I thought to myself, 'Man, something's got to start here. I can't keep playing like this.'

"One shot fell. That led to the next one, next one, next one. Just kept going."

But Onalaska Luther, which advanced to the WIAA Division 4 state tournament last season and is 2-0 to start this year, trailed 32-28 at the half — a margin that could have been larger.

The Cardinals (1-1) did well to limit Knights 6-foot-7 forward Gavin Proudfoot and controlled the pace early. They broke Onalaska Luther's press for layups and shot well from beyond the arc in the first half, including three 3-pointers from junior Dustin McDonald, two from junior Tanner Jones and one from senior Dawson Daines.

That helped Bangor build a 21-10 lead midway through the first period.

"We came in, (coach Brad) Schaper told us this was going to be like their Super Bowl," Proudfoot said. "... They're going to come shooting and fiesty and scrappy — and they were.

"They were great shooters. Tanner Jones and (Will) Reader can shoot anywhere. They shot a lot. They made a lot."

But the Knights turned up the defense and chipped away, mainly behind junior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg, before pulling within 32-28 at the break.

Onalaska Luther stayed aggressive to start the second half, with Schwichtenberg driving to the lane and drawing a foul just five seconds into the period.

The defense, too, continued to force the Cardinals to take contested shots and allowed only three points over the first five minutes of the second half.

That gave Miller time to shift the momentum for good.

Trailing 35-31, the guard knocked down a pull-up jumper from just behind the free-throw line for his first points of the game. He followed by replicating the same shot and result to tie the game before sinking a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Knights their first lead since they held a 4-2 edge with 17 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first half.

Miller then took that pass from Bahr and hit another triple to put Onalaska Luther in front 41-35 with a little under 13 minutes left in the game.

"It seemed like those two 3s were pretty big," Bangor coach Jacob Pederson said. "It really changed the momentum, and then we kind of got off our game a little bit as well."

Still, the Cardinals fought to retake the lead. Reader hit a 3-pointer, and Jones and McDonald combined for a four-point burst that pulled them within three points. Jones later made a baseline floater to bring Bangor within 46-44 with 5:40 to play.

But the Knights had the answer.

Schwichtenberg knocked down a jumper and junior forward Gabe Huelskamp sparked a 7-0 run, which included a 3-pointer from Bahr and a bucket from Proudfoot inside, to give Onalaska Luther a 55-45 lead with 2:00 left.

Schwichtenberg finished with 13 points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists, while Proudfoot added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Bahr had 10 points and nine boards.

Jones had 14 points for Bangor and McDonald added 12, but the Knights held the Cardinals to just 15 points in the second half.

"If you look at the defense, the kids (in) the second half really stepped it up all over the place," Schaper said. "Isaiah Schwichtenberg stopped McDonald in the second half, because he was lighting us up in the first half a little bit. Kodi did a great job on Jones."

Bangor will look to get back on track at Necedah on Dec. 10, while Onalaska Luther prepares for a Coulee Conference showdown at West Salem on Tuesday.

"We've got to just keep going one by one on each team," Miller said. "We've got West Salem, that's a big, big conference game — that's last year's conference championship.

"So we've just got to keep moving forward to the next one. Can't bathe too long in the win, we've got to look forward."

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.