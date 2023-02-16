The last meeting went overtime and came down to a buzzer-beating shot.

Both the Onalaska and Central high school boys basketball teams are playing well enough that Friday night’s game in Onalaska could have a similar ending.

The Hilltoppers (16-4, 10-0) are ranked fourth in Division 2 by The Associated Press and have won 11 of their past 12 games — the only loss coming to West Salem, which is ranked second in Division 3. A win over Central fives them the outright MVC championship.

The RiverHawks (17-5, 9-1) are ranked ninth in Division 2 and have won eight straight games. A victory over Onalaska forces a tie at the top of the standings with one game to go.

Onalaska sophomore T.J. Stuttley hit that winning shot when the teams played at Central’s Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium last month, and he is still adjusting to a return from an ankle injury.

Stuttley has scored a total of 25 points in three games after missing the previous two. The Hilltoppers have used Stuttley (15.4 points per game) and junior Evan Anderson (19.6 ppg) to navigate the conference schedule without a loss to this point.

Central has relied on a trio of players to lead the way in its big season.

Seniors Nic Williams (17.2 ppg) and Bennett Fried (16.5 ppg) have been complemented by the play of junior guard Henry Meyer (16.6), who scored 24 points in the 48-46 loss to Onalaska earlier this season.

Williams has had the hot hand in recent games by averaging 20.8 over the past six games.