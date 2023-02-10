Very little seemed to separate the Onalaska High School boys basketball team from their opponents, the hosting Aquinas Blugolds, Friday night as they entered a second overtime period.

Junior guard Isaac Skemp’s 3-pointer with a minute and 15 seconds left wedged the gap back in Onalaska’s favor before making one of two free-throw with 15.5 seconds left to give Onalaska a 59-57 lead.

“I just need to step up and make them,” Skemp said on his thoughts at the line. “We practice them every day, don’t let the nerves get to you now. I had to hit one of them.”

After trading blows all evening, Skemp’s 3-pointer in the second overtime provided the knockout punch in the third-ranked Hilltoppers 61-57 win over the Blugolds.

After senior guard Andrew Sutton missed his first free-throw with 4.1 seconds left, Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart called timeout to try and set up a play on the rebound. Sutton intentionally missed the second, but junior guard Evan Anderson rebounded it, was fouled, and made his two free-throws to secure the win.

“We got to tip your hat to Onalaska for executing a little bit better down the stretch,” Reinhart said. “We had a few balls that didn’t roll our way, loose balls we couldn’t come up with and ultimately they were just able to put a few more up on the board.”

Anderson led his team with 22 points while Skemp hit five 3’s, including four after halftime, to finish with 16 points. The Hilltoppers (14-4, 8-0) trailed by their largest deficit of the night — eight points — when Aquinas called timeout with 4:48 left in regulation. A pair of 3’s from Skemp narrowed the lead to four with 3:33 left.

“I always try to have great confidence going into a game,” Skemp said. “Coaches and teammates instill that in me every day in practice and in the gym. Once I got going, it felt like I was throwing it into the ocean and with the free throws I think that confidence carried over and helped.”

Senior guard Nick Odom hit a layup to shrink the lead to two and sophomore guard T.J. Stuttley, whose playing time was limited by both an injured ankle and foul trouble, made a tough shot under the basket to tie the game and eventually force overtime at 49-49 with 32.3 seconds left.

Stuttley fouled out during the first overtime and finished with six points. Odom had 11.

The teams were tied at 53-53 in the final minute of the first overtime and the Blugolds (15-6, 5-5) had a shot to win, but junior forward Walter Berns failed to convert a shot near the rim that would have been the winner. Berns had three points in the second overtime, finishing with 22.

The Blugolds led or were tied from the opening basket, a mid-range shot by Berns, until midway through the second overtime. Berns had 15 points in the first half and his team had a 25-20 lead.

Junior forward Tanner Peterson, playing in his second game back after missing six straight, finished with four points and had the final points of regulation for Aquinas. Another junior forward, Shane Willenbring, had 12 points with six being scored in overtime.

The Hilltoppers are three wins away from a perfect MVC season, the first of which can come Tuesday against Tomah at home. Aquinas plays their final nonconference game Tuesday when they visit Adams-Friendship.