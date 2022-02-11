High school boys basketball: Onalaska's Craig Kowal picks up 400th career victory

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High school boys basketball team avenged a loss from earlier this season and helped Craig Kowal reach a milestone by beating second-place Aquinas 47-43 at Chuck Deeth Fieldhouse on Friday.

Freshman T.J. Stuttley scored 19 points to lead the Hilltoppers (15-4, 6-3) to their sixth straight victory and the 400th of Kowal’s storied coaching career. His teams are 400-149 over 22 seasons.

Senior Quinn Miskowski scored a game-high 20 for the Blugolds (14-6, 7-3), who held on to second place but had its chances at a share of the MVC championship cut. The outcome gives Central (20-1, 9-0) at least a share of the title and forces the Blugolds to win its last three and need three losses by the RiverHawks to get that share.

Kowal is in his 14th season with Onalaska and has guided it to a 266-75 record. That follows an 8-13 debut at Granton before a 126-61 performance over seven seasons at La Crescent-Hokah.

Kowal coached the Lancers to a 28-2 season and berth in the MSHSL Class AA state tournament in 2008.

Just one of his Onalaska teams has finished with a losing record, and eight have won at least 20 games.

Kowal, a Logan and UW-La Crosse graduate, has taken Onalaska to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament three times, and it played in two championship games and won one title.

The Hilltoppers won the 2012 championship with a 38-32 semifinal win over Milwaukee Pius XI and 55-38 win over Kaukauna in the final.

Onalaska was eliminated by Pulaski in a 46-42 semifinal game in 2013. The Hilltoppers also qualified for last year’s tournament, which was played at the La Crosse Center. Onalaska beat Appleton Xavier 66-57 in the semifinals before losing to Pewaukee 54-37 to end a 19-1 season.

La Crescent-Hokah lost in the quarterfinal round of its only state appearance.

The Hilltoppers got payback on Friday for a 62-57 loss to the Blugolds at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Jan. 6 and plays at Tomah on Tuesday before traveling to Central on Friday for a chance at the top-ranked RiverHawks.

