High school boys basketball: Onalaska's TJ Stuttley receives offer from Grambling State

TJ Stuttley, who was the Onalaska High School boys basketball team's leading scorer last season as a freshman, has picked up his first NCAA Division I scholarship offer.

Stuttley averaged 12 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Hilltoppers during a 19-6 season that included an 8-4 MVC record that tied them with Aquinas for second place.

The 6-foot-5 guard was extended an offer to play collegiately for Grambling State University on Tuesday.

Stuttley established himself as an inside force in the conference immediately with 15 points and seven rebounds in a season-opening loss at Caledonia. The Warriors went on to place third at the MSHSL Class AA state tournament.

Stuttley averaged 13.4 points over the final nine games of the season and averaged 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in three games against eventual WIAA Division 2 state runner-up Central.