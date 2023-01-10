High school boys basketball roundup: La Crosse Aquinas snaps Melrose-Mindoro win streak

The Aquinas High School basketball team is going into the Midwest Players Classic on a good note after beating Melrose-Mindoro 56-31 in a nonconference game at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Tuesday.

The Blugolds, who are ranked 10th in the Division 4 by The Association Press, stopped the Mustangs’ seven game winning streak and held them to 17 points in the first half and 14 in the second.

Junior Walter Berns scored a game-high 26 points as Aquinas improved to 9-1 with the Midwest Players Classic set to begin Friday at the La Crosse Center. Berns made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the second half.

Freshman Logan Becker added 11 points for the Blugolds, and sophomore Aeron Hanson scored 11 to lead Melrose-Mindoro (7-2), which won seven straight after opening the season with a loss to Cashton.

Central 76, Menomonie 44

The RiverHawks, ranked sixth in Division 2, extended their winning streak to three games and their record to 8-2 with a win over the Mustangs at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

Seniors Nic Williams and Bennett Fried scored 20 points each for Central, which led 40-21 at halftime and made 62.3% of its shots (33 of 53) in the game.

Junior Henry Meyer added 12 points, and that trio of scorers made 23 of 31 shots for the RiverHawks. Williams made 8 of 9 and Fried 9 of 11. Williams also had six rebounds and four assists.

River Falls 56, Logan 49

The Rangers fought back from a slow start but couldn’t get past the Wildcats at the Logan fieldhouse.

Justis Arellano led Logan with 12 points, and teammates Nick Joley and Cam Kruse added 11 apiece. Logan (4-8) outscored River Falls by three points in the second half, but the 10-point deficit it faced after one half couldn’t be overcome.

Eau Claire Memorial 63, Holmen 54

HOLMEN — The Vikings (4-5) had a two-point lead after the first half, but the Old Abes took control in the second.

Sophomore Kaiden Wilber made two of Holmen’s five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 15 points. Junior Payton Seekamp scored nine.

Senior Drew Tengblad and freshman Alex Berget each added eight points and Tengblad eight rebounds. Senior Reid Tengblad scored seven points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

Wisconsin Dells 73, Westby 50

WESTBY — The Norsemen (4-6) were led by junior Rhett Stenslien’s 26 points, and junior Caleb Johnson added 10.

Westby has lost four straight games heading into Thursday’s home game against Black River Falls.

Mauston 54, Tomah 45

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (4-8) lost for the second time in three games and were led by senior Bryant Thornton’s 16 points. Junior Tom Hesse added 14, but Tomah was outscored in each half.

Thornton scored 12 points in the second half.

Coulee

West Salem 100, Viroqua 31

VIROQUA — The top-ranked Panthers (10-0, 5-0) reached the century mark and are averaging 84.5 points per game after taking care of the Blackhawks (107, 0-2).

Fourteen players scored for West Salem, which was led by sophomore Kyle Hehli’s 19 points. Senior Jeremiah Miller added 14 for the Panthers.

Onalaska Luther 82, Arcadia 70

ARCADIA — The fourth-ranked Knights (9-1, 3-1) outscored the Raiders (3-5, 0-4) by 19 in the first half and won their seventh straight game.

Isaiah Schwichtenberg scored a team-high 20 points for Luther and had 15 of those in the first half. Logan Bahr made three 3-pointers and added 18 points, while Kodi Miller scored 11 of his 17 in the second half.

Connor Weltzien scored a game-high 31 points for Arcadia, which also received 20 from Maverick Drazkowski. Weltzien made three 3-pointers, 12 of 14 free throws and had 24 points after halftime.

G-E-T 59, Black River Falls 44

GALESVILLE — Junior Cody Schmitz had 24 points for the Red Hawks (5-5, 2-1) as they won for the second time in three games heading into a Thursday matchup with fourth-ranked Luther in Galesville.

Junior Braden Anibas added 11 points for G-E-T, while junior Colin Zillmer scored 16 for the Tigers (5-5, 1-2).

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 100, Wonewoc-Center 17

BANGOR — The Cardinals (7-2, 4-0) won their third game in a row with a season-high offensive output against the Wolves.

Bangor had five players reach double figures, and senior Tanner Jones led the way with 19 points.

Dustin McDonald added 16, Nolan Michek 13, Lucas Reed 12 and Ben Lockman 10 for Bangor.

Cashton 74, New Lisbon 42

CASHTON — The Eagles (8-2, 4-1) had four players reach double figures and outscored the Rockets by 21 points in the second half.

Connor Butzler scored a game-high 17 points for Cashton, which won its fourth game in a row.

Noah Hemmersbach added 12 points and Zack Mlsna and Brady Hemmersbach 10 apiece for the Eagles.

Ridge and Valley

North Crawford 54, De Soto 46

DE SOTO — The Trojans jumped out to an 11-point lead after one half, and the Pirates (4-6, 2-3) couldn’t come back.

Junior Mason Zink scored a team-high 15 points, and junior Landon Pedretti added 12.

Three Rivers

P-E-M 93, Caledonia 88 (3 OT)

PLAINVIEW, Minn. — The Warriors (3-4) came up short in a shootout against the Bulldogs.

Junior Lewis Doyle scored 27 points and made three 3-pointers for Caledonia, which connected on nine 3s in the game.Sophomore Mason King made two 3s and added 19 points.

Sophomore Reid Klug matched Doyle’s three 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Warriors.