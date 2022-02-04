High school boys basketball roundup: Onalaska takes care of Sparta in MVC

SPARTA — Freshman T.J. Stuttley scored all of his team-high 11 points in the first half as the Onalaska High School boys basketball team beat Sparta 78-25 in an MVC game on Friday.

The Hilltoppers (13-4, 5-3) won their fourth straight game and had a 40-9 lead at one point.

Michael Skemp added nine points for Onalaska. Nick Odom chipped in seven points — all in the first half — while Max Klein and Ayden Larson matched the junior guard.

Thomas Laufenberg led the Spartans (4-13, 0-7) with 12 points, 10 of which came in the second half.

Tomah 64, Holmen 58

HOLMEN — Tomah senior Dusty Derousseau didn’t score in the first half, but the Timberwolves (8-9, 4-4) found a way to win and put an end to a three-game losing streak.

Derousseau, who entered the game averaging nearly 23 points per game, was held to 11, but junior Tom Hesse scored 19 and junior Brady Plueger 16. Hesse made four 3-pointers and Plueger three.

Holmen (6-12, 3-5) was led by Jase Leeser’s 17 points, all of which came in the second half. Reid Tengblad added 15 and Carter Paulson 10.

Coulee

West Salem 79, Westby 36

WEST SALEM — The Panthers, who are ranked third in Division 3 by The Associated Press, made 13 3-pointers en route to their sixth straight win.

Brennan Kennedy made five of those 3s and finished with 18 points, while Peter Lattos and Carson Koepnick made two apiece. Lattos totaled 14 points, and Koepnick added 10.

Jack Hehli made one 3 and chipped in nine points, all of which came in the first half as West Salem (17-1, 9-0) built a 41-16 at the half.

Rhett Stenslien led the Norsemen (7-10, 3-5) with nine points.

Onalaska Luther 74, Viroqua 40

ONALASKA — Balanced scoring helped the Knights, who are tied for seventh in the Division 4 rankings, run their winning streak to five games.

Kodi Miller led the way with 13 points and added five assists, while Justin Miller posted 11 points and seven rebounds.

Gabe Huelskamp, Isaiah Schwichtenberg and Logan Bahr finished with eight points apiece for Luther (17-2, 7-2). Bahr also had eight rebounds.

Griffin Olson scored 10 points and was the lone player in double figures for the Blackhawks (6-11, 2-7).

Black River Falls 54, Arcadia 40

ARCADIA — Sophomore Evan Anderson scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half for the third-place Tigers (8-9, 4-4), who have won two in a row and three of their past five.

Kaiden Rotering scored seven to lead the Raiders (4-14, 2-6), who trailed 29-16 at halftime.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 63, Eleva-Strum 37

STRUM, Wis. — The Wildcats (12-6, 6-4) had three players in double figures as they won their fifth in a row.

Jaren Swanson made four 3-pointers and led the way with 14 points, while Caden Kruse had 13 points and Evan Nehring added 11.

Whitehall 54, Melrose-Mindoro 52

WHITEHALL, Wis. — The Mustangs (9-9, 7-3) lost their fourth in a row.

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 53, De Soto 38

DE SOTO — The Pirates led 25-24 at the half but lost their second in a row.

Jimmy Dammon scored 12 points and was the lone player in double figures for De Soto (7-9, 3-6).

SWC

Prairie du Chien 59, Platteville 45

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks improved to 4-14 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.