High school boys basketball: Schwichtenberg makes history, Onalaska Luther tops C-FC

ONALASKA — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team picked up another victory Thursday night, beating Cochrane-Fountain City 72-38, as one of their players took another step towards school history.

Senior point guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg finished with 13 points and five assists that made him the Luther all-time leader in assists with 370. Schwichtenberg may be the record holder, but it’s a milestone that he credits to trust within the Knights.

“We have elite shooters,” Schwichtenberg said. “The whole way though (the lineup) they can shoot 3’s so it’s really nice being able to trust my teammates when I drive in I know I can just kick it out.”

Schwichtenberg already holds the school record for steals — which he had three of against the Pirates. He sits 18 points away from 1,000 career points and 10 games away from being the school’s all-time leader in games played.

The Knights (14-1) played fast and loose against the Pirates (7-7), forcing turnovers and dominating on the fast break to get out to a 28-point lead at halftime.

“I felt that our kids had really good energy heading into the ball game tonight,” Luther coach Brad Schaper said. “This week of practice has been long for them. They want to play games and you can tell that. We were flying all over the place and play our up-tempo game we wanted to play. The kids did a really great job sharing the basketball tonight.”

Junior forward Logan Bahr had a game-high 23 points with seven rebounds for Luther. The bench was able to get heavily involved thanks to the lead and foul trouble for Schwichtenberg in the first half. Sophomore guard Synclair Byus had 10 points and four steals off the bench on parent’s night at Luther.

“It’s been fun to be able to do that,” Schaper said. “Those kids work their tails off in practice every night and we try to reward them with playing time as much as we can. They work hard and they should play. With tonight being parents night, what a great opportunity to see their sons play. We’ll go nine or 10 deep and be very comfortable with that.”

Landen Halverson had eight points for the Pirates, who saw the ball stolen away by Luther 25 times on top of struggling to make shots.

Luther plays again Friday night, this time on the road against Durand-Arkansaw. C-FC will be hosting Viroqua on Friday.