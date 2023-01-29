High school boys basketball: Schwichtenberg spearheading Onalaska Luther offense

ONALASKA — Attending a game played by the Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team almost feels like you’re watching a magic act.

Junior Logan Bahr subverts expectations as a 6-foot-7 forward, hustling for loose balls under the basket but being most comfortable letting a shot go from long distance.

Senior guard Kodi Miller has a “now you see it, now you don’t” ability to drive to the basket and deliver a perfect handoff under the rim or kick to the perimeter.

Bahr and Miller each average 16.9 points per game for the second-ranked Knights (15-1 overall, 5-1 in Coulee) offense that’s breakneck pace has them as the fourth-highest scoring team in Division 4. But there’s no smoke and mirrors. It’s simple to coach Brad Schaper.

“It comes down to sharing the basketball,” Schaper said. “It really all comes off our fast break and having the confidence to share the ball with each other.

But just like a good magic act, sometimes how it’s done is hidden out of sight just enough that the audience — in this case opposing teams — might not notice it.

Senior point guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg is a four-year varsity starter for Schaper at Luther and while he may not score at the same rate as Bahr and Miller, Schaper said his love for the team aspects of basketball has made Schwichtenberg the guy to unlock offensive potential.

“Our offense runs through him,” Schaper said. “He’s been my point guard for four years. He loves to pass, loves to play defense and loves to get people involved in the game.”

Schwichtenberg’s selflessness has been part of making him one of the most decorated players in school history. In a 72-38 win against Cochrane-Fountain City on Thursday, Schwichtenberg became the school’s all-time leader in assists with 373. He already broke another school record earlier this season, leading in all-time steals with 177.

After scoring five points in a 70-58 win against Durand-Arkansaw on Friday, Schwichtenberg is now 63 points away from 1,000 over his career. He’s also now nine games away from having played in the most games in school history.

“That boy is what Luther High School basketball should be about,” Schaper said. “He plays with his heart and the kids respect him.”

The key element for Schwichtenberg — averaging 12.9 ppg, 3.5 rebounds per game and 2.8 steals per game this season — that builds an ability to be unselfish is trust in his teammates like Bahr and Miller.

“We all trust each other as teammates,” Schwichtenberg said. “We get after it in practice and we know that there’s some good teams out there, but if we play ourselves we get better that way. I just know I can trust them. I can take a break on offense and they can just take over. If I’m not doing well on the offensive side I know that they can pick me up and make shots for themselves too.”

The trust is mutual between player and coach. Schaper said he treats his guards like they’re coaches on the floor with Schwichtenberg — currently averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.9 steals per game — delivering an ability to both understand concepts and execute.

“There’s a comfort level knowing that (Isaiah) there that our coaches have and players on the floor have,” Schaper said. “They trust him and believe in him and he has not let anyone down.”

“We’re an uptempo team that loves to push it up and down the floor,” Schaper said. “That’s where Kodi and Isaiah are fantastic. They love taking the ball and going with it. That really opens the door to being able to drive and kick. We practice that every night. We go through how we can get deep and coach (Mark) Loersh always says to look for windows and kicks.”

Luther has won 13 games in-a-row with their only defeat this season being a 97-88 loss to conference leader and third-ranked West Salem on Dec. 6. The Knights have averaged 77.5 ppg over the winning streak.

The drive and kick attack works perfectly into the hands of Miller, who matches Schwichtenberg’s average for assists this season at 3.4 per game on top of shooting 45.5% from the field.

“Kodi is fantastic on the perimeter,” Schaper said. “He can shoot it from anywhere. We love that he can back up and shoot it, but he is so deadly when he’s driving.

“He’s got eyes all over the place and he can leave balls for people to take and put in the hoop easily anywhere on the floor. Any time Kodi has the ball, something fun is going to happen.”

Bahr’s numbers from the 3-point line have been superb, making 46.1% of his long-range shots. He has been one of the top perimeter shooters in the area for a couple of seasons and is starting to evolve inside the arc, according to Schaper.

“Logan has made himself into a great 3-point shooter,” Schaper said. “The neat part of his game this year is because of injuries we needed him to go inside and he’s been willing to go in. He’s developed a bit of a mid-range game, which is fun, too.”

Other Knights have been pitching into the offensive attack, namely senior forward Gabe Huelskamp with 7.8 ppg and sophomore guard Synclair Byus averaging 8.5 ppg. Luther plays against Black River Falls at home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.