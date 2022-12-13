High school boys basketball: Skemp boosts Onalaska in conference opener versus Logan

ONALASKA — One question ran through the mind of Onalaska High School boys basketball junior Isaac Skemp during the first half of Tuesday’s game against Logan.

“Why am I open?”

It felt at one point like every other Hilltoppers player came up the court asking where Skemp was, often finding him in the corner for one of his four three-pointers in the first half. Skemp finished with 16 points as the Hilltoppers won 80-33 in both teams’ MVC opener.

“They moved me to the baseline because of the zone,” Skemp said. “I just kept getting open and they really weren’t putting a hand up, so I just kept shooting.”

Onalaska coach Craig Kowal recognizes shooting as Skemp’s strength, one that pairs well with inside scorers like sophomore T.J. Stuttley and junior Evan Anderson, but he’s seeing other parts of his game grow.

“When he gets rolling offensively from three, he can knock down a bunch of them like he did tonight,” Kowal said. “What I’ve enjoyed the most is the progress he’s made in other aspects of the game over the last year. He’s playing much better defensively. He’s rebounding much better. He’s a more complete player.”

Meanwhile, the Rangers (1-5, 0-1) left the court after their fourth-straight loss asking what would get them on track. Logan coach Sam Zwieg had a list of things that would be a good start.

“A lot of little things, mainly taking care of the ball and making sure we get a look at the rim every possession,” Zwieg said. “On the other end, we got to find ways to get stops. On top of that, we’ve just got to get healthy. We’ve got a lot of guys banged up, so getting those guys healthy is really going to help all of that as well.”

Before Skemp started torching the Rangers from beyond the arch, the Hilltoppers (5-1, 1-0) started by establishing the area around the basket.

Anderson led the game in scoring with 17 points, including a dunk to open the game. Stuttley — who finished with 13 — helped extend the lead with a few tough shots in the paint.

“That was the first time they’ve played zone against us,” Kowal said. “We tried to, as we always do, establish the inside early and I think we did that. They had to collapse and that got our shooters free for clean looks.”

Zwieg acknowledge his team was against the wall facing one of the best Division 2 teams in Wisconsin, but said there was more to the loss than that. Onalaska opened the game on an 11-0 run and led 45-16 at halftime.

“Our guys just didn’t quite come ready to play and didn’t match the intensity that they brought, they got a big lead early and we couldn’t crawl our way back into it,” Zwieg said.

Senior Andrew Hackbarth led the Rangers in scoring with 12 points, including eight after the halftime break. Despite his efforts, a running clock was implemented late in the second half as both teams subbed out starters in the closing minutes. Onalaska senior Max Klein and sophomore Sean Evans each had six points off the bench.

Onalaska will travel to Sparta Friday night to face the Spartans. Logan is at home Friday night against Aquinas.