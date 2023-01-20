High school boys basketball: Stuttley silences La Crosse Central with overtime buzzer-beater

For nearly three minutes, the Onalaska High School boys basketball team ran out clock and built anticipation as to who would take the final shot.

Hilltoppers sophomore guard T.J. Stuttley gave the visiting fans their answer, hitting a turnaround, fadeaway jumper with 0.5 seconds remaining to give Onalaska a 48-46 overtime win over Central on Friday. For the home student section, Stuttley offered a wave goodbye.

“It feels great,” Stuttley said of making the game-winner. “It feels good to do that against our rivals and come out with a victory. We wouldn’t be in that spot though if it wasn’t for my teammates.”

The Hilltoppers (9-3, 4-0), who entered ranked seventh in Division 2 by the Associated Press, got possession of the ball with two minutes, 47 seconds left in overtime and ran off nearly all of it without taking a shot. Hilltoppers players passed it back-and-fourth just past mid-court until a timeout with 6.6 seconds left.

“That wasn’t the plan,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. “When I saw they stayed packed in the zone, that’s where that came from.”

The inbound pass with 6.6 remaining went to senior guard Nick Odom, who quickly found junior forward Evan Anderson. Anderson dumped the ball inside to a rolling Stuttley to set up the final shot.

“That’s what coach drew up,” Stuttley said. “He drew up for me to set a ball screen for Evan, I rolled off it and either Evan gets the shot or he dumps it off to me and I get it.”

After scoring just two points in the first half, Stuttley finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. In the second half, Stuttley made six-of-seven free throws that included a pair of and-one follow-ups.

“I was just more aggressive in the second half,” Stuttley said. “My teammates were getting perimeter shots and that opened up the paint a lot for me.”

The fourth-ranked RiverHawks (9-4, 4-1) forced overtime with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from junior guard Henry Meyer after Odom missed a pair of free-throws. Meyer finished with a game-high 24 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the final 16.4 seconds.

The RiverHawks got up one shot in overtime before a travel gave Onalaska the ball until the clock struck zero again.

“I liked our approach,” Central coach Todd Fergot said. “Offensively we were looking for a certain approach and that wasn’t quite the look we wanted there. Then I thought defensively we did a nice job, but great players make plays in moments like that and that’s what he did.”

Stuttley and Meyer were the only double-digit scorers in what proved to be the lowest scoring game for either team this season to this point. Neither team got out to a larger lead than six while the largest run of the second half was a 7-0 run by Central early in the period.

“It was strange matchups,” Kowal said. “Both teams scouted each other very well. We both took away each other’s strengths and when that happens you’re going to get a lot of grinder type games and that’s what we got tonight. (Fergot) prepares his guys very well. They were able to get a lot stops tonight and I thought our guys did an incredible job defensively.”

Onalaska junior guard Adam Skifton was the second-leading scorer with nine points, all on first-half 3’s. Central senior guard Nic Williams finished with seven after a scoreless first half. Both team’s leading scorers were held in check with Onalaska’s Anderson only scoring three while Central senior wing Bennett Fried finished with six.

The next meeting between the two sides comes Feb. 17 at Onalaska. In the meantime, both teams attention quickly turns to the Border Battle at Prescott on Saturday. The RiverHawks face Mahtomedi at 3:15 p.m. and the Hilltoppers face Minneapolis North at 5 p.m.