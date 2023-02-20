WEST SALEM — Just as they had in their first meeting back in December, the West Salem and Onalaska Luther high school boys basketball teams were matching each other stride for stride on Monday.

Luther pulled to within five of West Salem with 12 minutes and 22 seconds left in the half. That’s when the Panthers opened the floodgates.

With a 14-0 run over the next two minutes, the largest run of a 47-point second half, West Salem won the battle of top-seeded teams 81-57 and secured their fourth-straight Coulee Conference title in a battle of WIAA top-seeds.

“It’s a cool feeling,” senior guard Carson Koepnick said of another conference title. “We’re just focused on the playoffs now and getting our real accomplishment of winning a state championship.”

The Division 3 top-seed Panthers (22-1, 11-0) — ranked second by the Associated Press — struggled in the first half from beyond the 3-point arch before hitting nine of 16 shots from distance in the second half.

Junior guard Tamarrein Henderson finished with 23 points, including four 3’s in the second half after scoring a team-best 11 points in the first. Henderson’s scoring output has been up and down this season, but Panthers head coach Mark Wagner said his team is at its best when he gets going.

“When Tamarrien is playing well, we’re a really hard team to beat,” Wagner said. “I thought he did a great job getting to the basket early and creating. He finished strong. The second half we decided to put Brett and Peter inside more. That basically clogged up the lane and that mean he had to step up and make shots and he did.”

Senior forwards Peter Lattos and Brett McConkey both finished with double-doubles as they created headaches on the boards for the Division 4 top-seeded Knights (21-2, 9-2) and their head coach Brad Schaper. Lattos led the Panthers in scoring with 24 points to go with 10 rebounds. McConkey had 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, including seven on offense.

“In my mind, the number one thing that hurt us was our inability to rebound with them,” Schaper said. “They were stronger on the glass than we were. That’s ultimately what I think cost us.”

Luther senior guard Kodi Miller had a game-high 26 points, including 15 in the first half. He and Henderson traded baskets early, scoring all but five of the game’s 23 points in the first four minutes.

“It’s hard to stop Kodi, he’s a great player,” Koepnick said. “He can shoot it from as deep as he can go and then drive as well. We just tried to stay in front of him as best we could, that’s really all we could do to slow him.”

Out of a timeout in the first, Lattos made a 3-pointer to break a tie and give West Salem a 22-19 lead. Koepnick scored on a steal the very next possession to give either team their first two-possession lead.

Koepnick finished with 15 points and four steals while turnovers and poor shooting the rest of the way hurt the Knights. Luther finished with 13 turnovers and shot just 37.3% from the field.

“I think they had really good pressure in spots,” Schaper said. “We did a lot of that ourselves, but when you’re playing catch-up basketball, you’re trying to find the quickest and easiest way to get back. I think we had a lot of unforced errors that cost us, but all the credit to them. That was a great game by those guys.”

The loss ended the Knights 19-game winning streak, but Schaper said his team is aware they’ll grow from it as they did back in December when they lost to West Salem 97-88. The Knights host G-E-T on Thursday before being off until next Friday for their first WIAA playoff game.

“This is a great character game for my kids and they know that,” Schaper said. “They can’t wait to start another streak. After we get done with G-E-T, we hope we can get on a seven-game streak and that’s all we’ll need.”

West Salem will also have eight days off after their final conference game on Thursday, a road contest against Arcadia.

“We’ll keep in our same routine as we have all year,” Wagner said. “We’ll cut back just a little bit, make sure our guys are fresh for the playoffs. We kind of have a routine and we won’t vary from it that much except maybe a little less time on the floor.”