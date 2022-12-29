High school boys basketball: West Salem collects tournament win, confidence against Elk Mound

WEST SALEM — If the West Salem boys basketball team didn’t feel emboldened by a 5-0 start, two blowout wins in two days over teams with winning records may do the trick.

After beating a previously undefeated Northwestern by 39 on Wednesday, the Panthers won their home holiday tournament with a 69-41 win over Elk Mound on Thursday.

The Panthers (7-0) took “another good step” with the wins, according to coach Mark Wagner.

“Any time you play good people and can go out and play well it builds confidence,” Wagner said. “I think we’re a very confident group. At times, a bit too confident. It’s better that than the other. To face to really good teams and beat them convincingly, it’s another good step for us.”

West Salem had a hot start thanks to the 3-point shooting of senior guard Carson Koepnick. Koepnick made four shots from beyond the arc in the first half to propel the Panthers to a 25-10 lead after 10 minutes. At halftime, they led 37-22.

“I was feeling good this morning after shoot around,” Koepnick said. “My teammates find me the ball when. Whenever someone gets hot we always try to find them the ball and tonight it happened to be me.”

Koepnick finished with a team-high 21 points, 18 coming in the first half. Senior forward Peter Lattos and junior guard Joe Sullivan each scored nine in the second half. Lattos finished with 14 and Sullivan had 12.

Elk Mound was limited to only five field goals in the second half. The Elks leading scorer was junior center Sam Wenzel.

The Panthers will stay in West Salem for their next contest, a Coulee conference matchup against Westby at 7 p.m. Tuesday.