High school boys basketball: West Salem wins battle of juggernauts against La Crosse Central

WEST SALEM — The clash between two of last season’s state finalists in boys basketball didn’t disappoint, especially for the home fans that packed the gym at West Salem High School.

The hosting Panthers bested Central 65-56 in a nonconference game that West Salem coach Mark Wagner said could gone either way.

“We just happen to make a few more shots to be honest,” Wagner said. “It was two really good basketball teams battling. That’s a game either team could win without a doubt, we just happened to throw in a few more shots. We could play them 10 times and it’d be 5-5. I really believe that.”

Both teams traded the lead until a steal and score with under eight and a half minutes to play by senior forward Peter Lattos put the Panthers ahead for good. Turnovers late were among some of the mistakes Central coach Todd Fergot separated them from the win.

“Very talented team,” Fergot said. They've got a number of guys who can make plays and we knew that coming in. We knew we had to play a really sharp game. We did at times and then we had some mental mistakes made throughout the game and whenever we did they capitalized.”

The 6-foot-8 Lattos ultimately came out on top of a back-and-forth battle of big men against senior forward Bennett Fried. Lattos finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, saying he had to adjust his play to matchup with the lengthy 6-foot-7 Fried.

“I wasn’t used to playing lanky guys,” Lattos said. “He so long and covers a lot of distance with his arms. Had to adjust, take a few more pull up shots and stop going in so much.”

Fried on his end had a double-double with 18 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, not to mention a pair of blocks. Fried said he and Lattos have a great off-court relationship that added to the battle of towering forwards.

“Pete’s an absolutely amazing player,” Fried said. “I’ve known him almost my entire life. It was a great opportunity to matchup tonight. We’ve played so many times that we kind of know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, so we kind of played off that a little bit. I got a few blocked shots, he got a few on me. It was really fun to compete against him.”

The Panthers (5-0) were led in scoring by senior guard Carson Koepnick with 15 points despite shooting 5-for-14 from the field. Koepnick showed up in key moments, including a 3-pointer with three minutes and 49 seconds remaining to give the Panthers a 10-point lead and forced a timeout.

“We’re so use to that, we expect that out of Carson,” Wagner said. “Anytime we need a big basket, we expect that somehow the balls going to find his hands and he’ll somehow get a steal or make a shot.”

Central senior Nic Williams had a game-high 21 points despite battling illness and missing practice earlier in the week. Williams first basket of the night put the RiverHawks (5-2) up 7-0 before the game hit the two minute mark.

“Central’s got a really good team,” Lattos said of West Salem’s slow start. “When we don’t pressure them and get in their passing lanes, that’s when they get runs going. I think we came out flat both halves and realized when the score gets close or you’re down 7-0 you’ve got to pick up the intensity.”

The Panthers battled back and a Koepnick three gave them their first lead, 23-21, with 4:38 left in the first half.

Senior forward Brett McConkey — who Wagner joked may not have gotten a pass all night — still managed to make an offensive impact with three putback baskets to extend the lead to 31-23 at halftime. McConkey was a known rebounding threat coming in, but the senior still managed a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.

“I’d say one of the few things that killed us were offensive rebounds,” Fried said. “We knew coming in, especially Brett and Peter, were all great offensive rebounders and we really gave up too many second chance points that helped them put the game away.”

One player quiet in the first half, as well as early in the second, was Panthers senior guard Brennan Kennedy. After a 3-pointer finally put him in the scorer’s book, a steal and fast break bucket helped the Panthers extend their lead with just under six minutes left.

“I though he made a couple big plays down the stretch,” Wagner said of Kennedy, who finished with eight points. “When we were struggling a bit, I thought he got a key steal and a layup out of it to extend our lead a little bit. Defensively, for the most part he was pretty good. He had some trouble with Williams, but everyone’s going to have trouble with Williams.”

Quick baskets from Williams made it a four-point game in the final two minutes, but free throws from Lattos and sophomore Kyle Hehli put the nail in the coffin.

The Panthers are scheduled to host G-E-T on Thursday before the West Salem Classic next week. The loss will have to linger for Central, who are off until Jan. 3 when they host Holmen.