Win or loss, Logan High School boys basketball coach Sam Zwieg always kept his head up, even when it was hard.

Zwieg made a decision this week he felt was right for him, even when it was hard. Zwieg stepped down after four seasons as the Rangers' coach, citing the toll it took on his mental health.

“There’s a lot that kind of goes into it,” Zwieg said. “The big thing it comes down to is it’s the stress that was leading me toward some anxiety and depression stuff I was dealing with. My mental health wasn’t great. Being a head coach in any sport, basketball in particular, is very time consuming. There’s so much that goes into it.

"I knew if I couldn’t be in it 100% that I had to step away. I want what’s best for the kids, and if I can't be my best mentally or physically for them then I can't keep doing it.”

Logan activities director Tony Servais said on Thursday that the job would be posted in the next week as he searches for a successor.

Zwieg detailed how, among other things, the time spent coaching contributed to his anxiety.

“I love coaching and loved the four years of being a head coach for the most part,” Zwieg said. “Obviously, not all of it is great, but I truly did enjoy it. Whether it be coaching or planning and everything with it, it is time consuming and weighs on the mind. Every decision you’re constantly thinking about if you’re doing the right thing or the wrong thing.”

Zwieg will continue to teach and be an assistant coach on the Rangers football team. He played football, basketball and baseball at Watertown High School before playing football in college.

“I want to teach and continue coaching football, and I felt like coaching basketball was getting to be too much,” Zwieg said. “I just felt like I was getting burned out. I just knew I needed to make a change and step down."

Zwieg replaced Andy Fernholz before the 2019-2020 season.

Zwieg’s overall record over four seasons was 26-59 — 12-32 in the MVC — with this past season being the best during his tenure. Logan improved by six wins to 12-14 overall before losing to Onalaska in the WIAA Division 2 regionals. Junior guard Nick Joley was named to the MVC's all-conference second team.

“I’m super proud of what we’ve done in the four years since I took over and super proud of the kids,” Zwieg said. “Having a little bit more success this year has made it fun and enjoyable, but at the end of the day for me and the coaching staff it’s more than that. It’s helping these guys out so that they can enjoy their lives when they’re done playing and off the court.”