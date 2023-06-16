LA CRESCENT, Minn. — There aren’t many better ways La Crescent-Hokah High School sophomore Ryan Nutter could have finished his sophomore golf season.

Actually, there were four ways to do it, but most of his peers have much longer lists. Nutter, who is already into his summer schedule, completed his season with a fifth-place finish at the MSHSL Class AA state tournament on Wednesday.

That might end his high school season, but the work is just starting to ramp up for the Lancer.

Ryan finished his tournament run Wednesday by shooting a 1-over-par 73 on the day at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, Minn. He opened with a 3-over 75 on Tuesday, leaving him with a 4-over 148 that tied him for fifth place in the field.

“I started the day a couple strokes back of the lead and knew going in that if I played really good golf I could climb to the top,” Nutter said. “The thing that got me through was my short game, my chipping and my putting. It was good because I missed a couple of greens and still recovered to get a lot of pars and a few birdies.”

Nutter previously finished 13th his freshman year and was just outside the top 30 in 2021 as an eighth-grader. It’s not just an improvement for Nutter, but his coach said it’s the best performance La Crescent-Hokah has ever had — boys or girls — among state individuals.

“To get in the top five in Minnesota is quite difficult,” Lancers coach and Ryan’s father Dave Nutter said. “Class AA is extremely competitive. There’s a lot of really good golfers with Division I offers. It was quite impressive and he put together a great round.”

While the Lancers are finished for the school year, there is no offseason for the Nutters. Ryan played in a USGA qualifier at Woodbury’s Prestwick Golf Club on Thursday, the day after winning the state medal.

This weekend, Ryan and his dad will travel to Sioux Falls, S.D., for a tournament that could punch his ticket to another big tournament later this year in Miami. More regional tournament spots are available for Ryan if he performs well at a tournament in Illinois next week.

“This summer is really an opportunity for him to play against the best of the best,” father and Lancers coach Dave Nutter said. “We’ll see how he really stacks up, what areas he might need improvement and where he fits in line with some of the best golfers in the United States.”

It’s a daunting schedule for most high school sophomores, but three years of experience and success at state tournaments has built his confidence in the spotlight.

“Having the experience of going to state since eighth grade has made me used to bigger and harder golf tournaments,” Ryan Nutter said. “I think now in my third year at state I was really comfortable with the course and handling bigger situations.”

While Ryan will spend his summer testing himself against both the best golfers in the world and a huge travel schedule, Dave now knows where he stacks up at the state level.

A shot or two go differently and the Lancers have a state champion this season. That title could be closer in reach with a solid summer of work.

“Truly it’s going to come down to Ryan’s willingness to put in the time and the effort,” Dave said. “He’s got the talent. He proved he can get to the top five, one stroke off the top two and without one hole he possibly could have won state this year. He’s realized all his hard work, time and effort has paid off.”

“I think he sees now that he can win state and that’s going to be his goal moving forward.”