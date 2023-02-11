LA CRESCENT — If La Crescent-Hokah boys hockey opponents blink, they’ll miss junior forward Wyatt Farrell.

Already down 1-0 to the Lancers during the first period Saturday, a Worthington player casually recovered a loose puck in their own end. The only ones around him were his teammates … plus one.

Farrell never gave up on the attack. After he raced his way through a pair of Worthington defenders to the puck, he jabbed the opponents stick away from it to create a breakaway opportunity. Nobody had a shot of catching him as his backhand shot passed by the goalie, putting the Lancers up 2-0.

Many of Wyatt’s now 141 career goals for the Lancers play out in this fashion, his speed creating breakaway opportunities that didn’t look like possibilities before they happened. Saturday’s goal carried a little more weight. Last season, Wyatt had 49 goals, the second-most in the state of Minnesota.

Wyatt matched last year’s scoring mark in a win Thursday against Rochester Lourdes, making his goal Saturday his 50th of the season.

Lancers coach Eriah Hayes — a La Crescent-Hokah hockey alum who played with the San Jose Sharks the NHL — might contend Farrell willed 50 goals into existence.

“He’s not just a special player, he’s a special human being,” Hayes said. “His will to win and succeed is not matched. I’ve never seen a harder worker in my life. He wants to succeed so badly that he literally wills it into being real. I can’t say enough good things about the kid.”

Farrell looks in his element when out on the ice. With incredible speed and puck handling, skating looks as natural to him as walking.

In a way, it is.

Wyatt and his family lived in Minnetonka near one of the largest lakes in Minnesota, Lake Minnetonka, prior to moving to La Crescent.

“My dad as soon as I could walk put me on skates and put me out on the lake,” Farrell said. “Ever since then, I’ve always been on skates, always playing hockey. (My dad) has always been there. Whether he’s been my coach on ice or not, he’s been my coach.”

Hockey runs in the family and subsequently it’s become second nature as well to Wyatt. His dad is a long-time youth coach who now coaches in La Crescent. His brother Liam is a freshman on the DePaul University team that’s among the best in ACHA Division II.

Wyatt has played plenty of prospect league hockey and even started with the high school team while in eighth grade, scoring 20 goals. He’s set combine records with his one ice speed and is an outstanding puck handler. To him, it all starts in his head.

“I think my ability to work hard, read the plays and have a high hockey IQ are my best attributes as a hockey player,” Farrell said. “Being on the ice and playing all these years has really heightened my IQ for hockey and helped me play at the level that I play.”

“Knowing or thinking I know what’s going on around me has helped me develop my other skills. I know when to use them and when to back off a little bit. It’s a very mental game.”

Hockey is also a physical game, and how Farrell has navigated it at a listed height of 5-foot-7 is also something to marvel at. Hayes actually believes Wyatt’s smaller size is at worst a nonfactor for Wyatt given his drive and commitment. At best, it can be a tool to use to his advantage.

“He’s quick and he’s fast,” Hayes said. “No matter his size, I think he’s always going to find a way to succeed and adapt. His will to succeed is unmatched. (His size) might help him in ways. Size in the game of hockey is typically going to help you, but he’s found ways to have success and he uses his abilities to his strengths and gets it done.”

Farrell is only a junior and already drawing attention as a potential top prospect of his class. He’s also now a standard bearer for the La Crescent-Hokah boys hockey program. With a goal just 14 seconds into a Jan. 30 win over Black River Falls, Farrell became the school’s all-time leading goal scorer with 135 goals.

The player he passed was present that night, sitting on the bench coaching and cheering him on.

“It’s pretty special,” Hayes, the previous record-holder at 134 career goals, said. “Records are made to be broken. I’ve had Wyatt for three years now and he’s gotten better every single year. He’s earned it. There’s nobody I’d rather see put me in second place than Wyatt Farrell.”

He’s not just piling up goals, but he’s helping his team pile up wins. After winning only four games in his first season on the team, the Lancers are now on 18 wins this season. On Feb. 2, four days after taking the school record, the Lancers beat Black River Falls again to become conference champions.

“He’s always honing his craft, always working on something that’s going to make him a better player … not just him a better player but he’s good at making others around him better as well,” Hayes said. “He’s always picking up guys, telling them little tips as to what they can do to succeed.”

Farrell is already regarded by some as a top prospect going with his senior year still to come. Farrell hopes his path leads to the NHL but knows he’ll have to take the route through junior leagues and college to get there. His former NHL player turned coach believes in his ability to find that end goal.

“He never strays away from the path that he set for himself,” Hayes said. “He’s set some pretty high goals for himself. Each and every day he’s living his life the right way to make it happen.”

Minnesota has 53 active NHL players, the most out of any U.S. state. However, Hayes is the only La Crescent-Hokah player to ever play in the league.

It’s a tall task, but if he does it’ll be done the same way he scored his 50th goal of the season Saturday. Through hard work and sheer acts of will.