LA CRESCENT — The Onalaska/La Crosse boys hockey team that dominated throughout the night against La Crescent-Hokah on Tuesday night somehow found themselves tied with the Lancers in the final minute.

Hilltoppers senior Colin Comeau — already with four goals — launched a shot at the net that deflected to junior Noah Gillette, who put it in the net with 36.1 seconds remaining to put his team up by the eventual final of 7-6.

Onalaska/La Crosse coach Oak Moser called it his team’s effort “one of the hardest working” of the season. After jumping out to a 4-1 lead in the first, the Hilltoppers (10-12) were called for several penalties in the second and allowed a pair of power play goals. Lancers junior Wyatt Farrell’s second goal of the game made it 5-4 at the end of the period.

After the Lancers (16-6) survived six minutes on the power play, including a minute of five-on-three, Onalaska/La Crosse and them went back and forth in the 5:07. A goal by La Crescent sophomore Alex Von Arx tying the game at 6-6 with 3:34 left.

“La Crescent is a strong team and the pace was fast,” Moser said. “The first period felt the fastest and we were able to build a little lead. It’s nice play from the lead and not have to be coming back. I think the first six or seven power plays went against us and they picked up a few nice power play goals. We fought through that and in the third period it was just back-and-forth.”

“Everybody played hard. Guys were killing penalties, blocking shots, doing things we’ve worked on all year that we haven’t always done and it came together for us.”

La Crescent coach Eriah Hayes said his team was slow out the gate, allowing Comeau to score a pair in the first period with one being shorthanded.

“We really didn’t wake up until midway through the second, even third period,” Hayes said. “Just an off night for us. Had a lot of guys sick and out. It’s never an excuse. They came ready to play and we didn’t.”

Comeau now has 15 goals this season while Gillette’s game winner gives him a team-high 27.

Farrell of La Crescent scored his 47th and 48th goals of the season, putting him at one away from tying his season mark last year and two away from 50.

Onalaska/La Crosse ended a three-game losing streak and will return to the OmniCenter Friday against Hayward. La Crescent-Hokah hosts Rochester Lourdes on Thursday.