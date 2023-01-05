High school boys roundup; Brad Schaper wins 200th game as Luther basketball coach

ONALASKA — Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball coach Brad Schaper reached 200 career coaching wins Thursday night when the Knights beat Coulee Conference rival Westby 75-45.

The Knights (7-1, 1-1) were led by senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg with 22 points, followed closely by Kodi Miller’s 11. Miller also had a team-high eight rebounds.

The Norsemen (4-5, 1-2) struggled shooting from the field, finishing with a 25.4% field goal percentage. Luther by comparison shot 39.1% from the field.

Westby was led by Devin Nedland with 15 points, who made three of the Norsemen’s five 3-pointers.

The Knights now have a chance to collect Schaper’s 201st win Friday night in a makeup game against Viroqua. Westby hosts Wisconsin Dells next Tuesday.

Coulee

G-E-T 75, Arcadia 31

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (4-4, 1-0) won their conference opener against the Raiders (3-3, 0-2) behind a pair of 20-point performances from juniors.

Guard Cody Schmitz had 20 points, but forward Braden Anibas had a team-high 27 for G-E-T. Arcadia’s lead scorer was junior forward Maverick Drazkowski with 17.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 54, Hillsboro 45

CASHTON — The Eagles (6-2, 2-1) tied themselves with the Tigers (7-2, 2-1) in the standings with a win at home.

Junior guard Noah Hemmersbach had 18 points for Cashton and senior forward Jacob Huntzicker added 14. Hillsboro was led by junior guard Isaiah Stokes with 15.

Bangor 76, New Lisbon 59

BANGOR — The Cardinals (5-2, 2-0) remain undefeated in conference play with a win over New Lisbon.

Senior Dustin McDonald scored a team-high 23 points, while junior Chase Horstman added 21 and senior Tanner Jones 11.

Nonconference

De Soto 47, Boscobel 42

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — The Pirates (3-5) got a road win behind junior guard Landon Pedretti.

Pedretti led De Soto with 22 points while another junior guard, Mason Zink, added 10.

BOYS SWIMMING

Nonconference

Logan/Central/West Salem 85, Platteville 66

The La Crosse co-op won nine of 12 events, including Chase Schilling winning a pair of individual and relay events.

Schilling won the 200-yard individual medley (2:21.03) and 100 backstroke (1:16.21) and worked with Nathan Ivens, Nate Terpstra and Noah Stewart to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:58.76.

Schilling, Stewart, Ben Lenz and Danny Wilson also won the 200 freestyle relay at 1:45.14. The La Crosse co-op completed the relay sweep with Lenz, Ivens, Terpstra and Joe Duffrin winning the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:58.83.

WRESTLING

MVC

Sparta 39, Tomah 36

SPARTA — The conference dual between the Spartans and Timberwolves came down to the final match of the night at 170 pounds where Sparta junior Emmett Brooks (13-8) defeated sophomore Dalton Johnson by decision 9-2.

Tomah had tied the score at 36-36 when senior Gavin Finch (15-4) scored a 7-0 decision win at 160 over Sparta senior Brock Connelly (9-8).

Coulee

G-E-T/Mel-Min 63, Arcadia 18

MELROSE — The G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro co-op recorded seven pins, the fastest at heavyweight by Cisco Jimenez in 25 seconds, in a commanding win over the Raiders.