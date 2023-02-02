WESTBY — Junior Cody Schmitz broke out for 34 points as the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School boys basketball team made a run at the century mark before handing Westby a 90-59 Coulee Conference defeat on Thursday.

Schmitz, who averages 27.9 points per game, made four 3-pointers and made three of them during a 22-point first half. G-E-T (9-8, 5-3) outscored Westby 52-31 in the second half.

Junior Braden Anibas added 15 points and senior Will Mack 12 for the Red Hawks, who have won four of their past five games.

Junior Rhett Stenslien made five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 22 for the Norsemen (6-11, 3-5).

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 68, Hillsboro 43

BANGOR — The Cardinals (14-3, 8-0) mained sole possession of first place and their half-game lead on Cashton with a one-sided victory over the Tigers.

Seniors Dustin McDonald and Tanner Jones combined for 30 points — McDonald with 16 and Jones 14 — and junior Chase Horstman added 10 as Bangor won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Cashton 66, Brookwood 22

ONTARIO — The second-place Eagles (15-2, 8-1) pushed their winning streak to 11 games and scored 48 points in the first half against the Falcons (5-12, 2-6).

Junior Connor Butzler made three of Cashton’s five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 19 points. Noah Hemmersbach made the other two 3s and added 12 points for the Eagles, who had a 48-11 lead by halftime.

Brady Hemmersbach and Zack Mlsna scored 10 points apiece for Cashton, and Brady Hansen’s 12 points led Brookwood.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 71, Winona Cotter 59

WINONA, Minn. — The Warriors (9-8, 8-1) bounced back from a nonconference loss at Central to win their fourth straight conference game.

Caledonia built a 38-26 halftime lead before the teams played an even second half.

Junior Lewis Doyle made two 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points for the Warriors. Teammate Reid Klug added 12 with two 3s, and Mason King and Garret Konz scored nine each for Caledonia.

WRESTLING

Coulee

G-E-T/Mel.-Min. 69, Viroqua 12

VIROQUA — Jackson Blaken (33-9) picked up a big third-period pin of Ethan Dobbs (29-7) at 132 pounds to lead the Titans.

G-E-T/Mel.-Min’s Gunnar Johnson (21-18) also pinned Blaine Primmer (17-15) at 160, Viroqua’s Aaron DiPietro (22-11) pinned Mitch Berg (21-17) at 132, and G-E-T/Mel.-Min.’s Koda Purney (24-14) handed Alex Klum (18-16) a 6-0 defeat at 113 in other competitive individual matchups.

Dairyland

Independence/Gilmanton 48, Blair-Taylor 25

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Dylan Elvaker (195), Bryan Rogstad (30-9, 220), Ryan Flynn (138) and Gunar Koxlien (22-16, 152) all picked up wins for the Wlldcats, but Jackson Shramek (36-3) was pinned by Gavin Bragger at 182.

Nonconference

Dodgeville 48, Viroqua 33

VIROQUA — Ethan Dobbs (29-7, 132), Vinny Klum (138), Preston Buroker (17-8, 145) and Gunnar Keenan (152) gave the Blackhawks wins in the first four matches, but they could get the dual victory.

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 51, Dodgeville 27

VIROQUA — The Titans used pins in the final three bouts to pull away from a close meet.

Mitch Berg (21-17, 1195), Alex Wieczorek (24-12, 220) and Cisco Jimenez (22-10, 285) won those matches for G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro.

Caledonia/Houston 62, Fillmore Central co-op 6

Caledonia/Houston 34, Dover-Eyota 28

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors won two dual meets in their home gym and won all but one match in the first one.

Tucker Ginther (22-2, 145) and Isaac Blocker (152) had pins for Caledonia/Houston, and Simon Seymour (30-4, 160) won by major decision. Hunter Frank (113) won by technical fall.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 7, Black River Falls 3

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Lancers (16-4) have now won four in a row, scoring seven goals on the Tigers (12-6) for the second time in three days.