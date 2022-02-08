High school boys roundup: Derousseau scores 42 as Tomah takes care of Logan

TOMAH — Senior Dusty Derousseau poured in a game-high 42 points to guide the Tomah High School boys basketball team to a 73-67 MVC victory over Logan on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves completed a regular-season sweep of the Rangers and climbed above the .500 mark both overall (10-9) and in the conference (5-4) with their third straight victory.

Derousseau made four 3-pointers and had 27 of his points in the second half as Tomah built on a 33-32 edge at the break.

The Rangers (5-15, 2-7) had four players in double figures, led by Eli Stovall’s 20 points. Keenan Hass and Ryan Bye added 16 points apiece, while Justis Arellano had 11.

Aquinas 56, Sparta 36

The second-place Blugolds (14-5, 7-2) pushed their winning streak to three games by completing a regular-season sweep of the Spartans (4-14, 0-8).

Senior Quinn Miskowski and junior Jackson Flottmeyer scored 16 points each for Aquinas, which trailed 19-18 at halftime before outsourcing Sparta by 21 the rest of the way.

Flottmeyer scored 12 of his points and Miskowski 11 of his in the second half. Senior Chris Wilson added eight points for the Blugolds

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 75, New Lisbon 43

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Cardinals, who are ranked sixth in Division 5, won their 81st conference game in a row behind 30 points from Dustin McDonald.

Ashton Michek added 12 points for Bangor (17-3, 11-0), while Gunner Ellenburg finished with 10 points. The Cardinals outscored the Rockets 39-12 in the second half.

Hillsboro 67, Cashton 56

CASHTON — The Eagles (16-4, 9-2) had two players, but their four-game winning streak came to an end.

Bowdy Dempsey and Presley Brueggen each made two 3-pointers and finished with 18 and 14 points, respectively, but did most of their damage in separate halves. Brueggen had 12 points in the first half, while Dempsey 16 points in the second half as Cashton tried to erase a 28-26 deficit at the break.

Necedah 72, Brookwood 34

ONTARIO, Wis. — Franklin Wildes had 10 points and was the lone player in double figures for the Falcons (5-14, 3-8).

Nonconference

Onalaska 43, Menomonie 36

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (14-4) won their fifth game in a row with three players scoring more than 10 points.

Junior Nick Odom led the way with 15 points, while sophomores Isaac Skemp and Adam Skifton added 11 apiece for Onalaska, which hosts Aquinas on Friday.

Caledonia 77, Rochester Lourdes 65

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Jackson Koepke scored 19 of his team-high 27 points in the second half to help the Warriors (18-1), who are the top-ranked team in Minnesota’s Class AA, pull away from a 43-43 tie at the break and bounce back from Monday night’s loss to DeForest.

Eli King added 19 points, 14 of which came in the first half. Ja’Shon Simpson finished with 12 points, while Chris Pieper had all 10 of his points in the first half.

Prairie du Chien 53, Westby 36

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (5-14) have won back-to-back games for only the second time this season, while the Norsemen (8-11) have lost three of their last four.

River Ridge 72, De Soto 31

PATCH GROVE, Wis. — The Pirates (7-10) were outscored by 24 points in the second half as they lost their third game in a row.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Winona, 6, Onalaska/La Crosse 3

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (6-16) have lost seven in a row.

La Crescent-Hokah 6, West Salem/Bangor 5

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers won their third in a row as they improved to 12-8-1, while the Panthers lost their second in a row and fell to 10-12.

Sauk Prairie 6, Tomah/Sparta 2

SAUK PRAIRIE, Wis. — Tomah/Sparta tied the game early in the second period when Aiden Carney scored, but the Eagles had the game’s next three goals to take control.

Easton Armstrong added a goal and an assist for Tomah/Sparta (6-15-2), while Brennan Otten and Parker Holloway each had an assist.

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Black River Falls 4

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Tigers (15-5) had their four-game winning streak snapped.

