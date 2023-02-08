HOLMEN — Central High School senior Bennett Fried went off for 19 points and 14 rebounds to help the RiverHawks hand Holmen a 75-48 defeat Tuesday night at the Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse.

Fried made 8 of 17 shots and had six of his rebounds on the offensive end as second-place Central (14-5, 7-1), ranked ninth ini Division 2 by The Associated Press, won its fifth game in a row and moved to within one game of first-place Onalaska (14-4, 8-0).

Senior Nic Williams added 14 points and five assists, while senior Tyler Young and junior Henry Meyer added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Aquinas 69, Sparta 53

SPARTA — The Blugolds (15-5, 5-4) received 11 points apiece from junior Shane Wellenbring and freshman Logan Becker in a victory over the Spartans (3-16, 0-8).

Junior Walter Berns also scored 10 for Aquinas, which dominated the second half after trailing 29-24 at halftime.

Sophomore Gavin Rhead scored a game-high 14 points for Sparta, which has lost 10 straight games.

Tomah 48, Logan 47

The Timberwolves (7-13, 3-6) squeaked out a road win over the Rangers (8-12, 3-6) to end a three-game losing skid.

Senior forward Bryant Thornton and senior guard Brady Plueger combined for 25 points. Logan was led by senior forward Andrew Hackbarth with 13 points while senior guard Justis Arellano had 10.

Coulee

Westby 54, Viroqua 53

VIROQUA — The Norsemen (7-12, 4-6) edged out a road conference win over the Blackhawks (1-17, 0-8).

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 80, New Lisbon 42

NEW LISBON, Wis. — Senior Dustin McDonald scored the 1,000th point of his career as the first-place Cardinals (15-3, 8-0) rolled past the Rockets.

McDonlad and senior Tysen Herken both scored 14 points for Bangor for its 11th win in 12 games. Senior Tanner Jones made two 3-pointers and added 12 points for the Cardinals.

Cashton 62, Hillsboro 56

HILLSBORO, Wis. — A trio of double-digit scorers led the Eagles (16-3, 9-1) past Hillsboro.

Junior guard Connor Butzler had 17 points, senior forward Zack Mlsna had 15 and junior guard Brady Hemmersbach rounded out double-digit scoring with 13. Cashton won without making a single 3-point shot while Hillsboro hit 11.

Necedah 53, Brookwood 44

NECEDAH, Wis. — Jack Herried had 18 points to lead the Cardinals over the Falcons (5-14, 2-8). Junior guard Brady Hansen led Brookwood with 19 points, followed closely by junior wing Wyatt Maurhoff with 16.

Three Rivers

P-E-M 58, La Crescent-Hokah 48

PLAINVIEW, Minn. — The Lancers (12-8, 6-3) found themselves on the losing end of a scoring duel between La Crescent-Hokah senior guard Carter Todd and P-E-M’s Aaron Stevens.

Todd and Stevens each scored 25 for their respective squads, but it was Stevens’ 20 in the second half that downed the Lancers in their third-straight loss.

Nonconference

G-E-T 76, Altoona 51

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (10-8) took care of the Railroaders behind 31 points from junior wing Cody Schmitz.

Senior guard Brady Seiling and junior forward Braden Anibas each had 12 as G-E-T has now won five of its last six.

Arcadia 57, Eau Claire Regis 54

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Raiders (10-9) have now won three-straight after a road win against Regis.

After a quiet first half, junior forward Maverick Drazkowski had 20 points in the second half to lead Arcadia with 24. Senior forward Connor Weltzien picked up the slack in the first half, scoring 12 with a pair of 3-pointers on his way to a 20-point game.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Aquinas co-op 7, West Salem 3

WEST SALEM — The Avalanche (13-8) defeated the Panthers (3-16) with more than half of their goals coming within the first five minutes of each period.

Calvin Gilbertson and Casey Keane each had two goals while Joseph Baranowski, Evan Johnson and Gannon Santos each had one. The Panthers goal scorers were Tyler Meyer, Jacob Helgeson and Aiden Koonce.

Sauk Prairie 6, Tomah/Sparta 0

TOMAH — The Tomah/Sparta co-op (13-8) were shutout on 24 shots by Sauk Prairie goaltender Kaden Stracke. Luke Mast had two goals for the Eagles while Gunnar Nachreiner had three assists.

Baldwin-Woodville 2, Black River Falls 1

BALDWIN, Wis. — Drew Apicella scored off an assist by Wyatt Madvig for the Tigers (12-7) to start the game, but then a pair of goals by Gavin Sells of the Hawks helped the home team secure the win.