High school boys roundup: G-E-T's Cody Schmitz scores 45 in win over Arcadia

GALESVILLE — A game-high 45 points from sophomore guard Cody Schmitz helped the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School boys basketball team earn a 72-64 Coulee Conference victory over Arcadia on Thursday.
The Red Hawks (8-11, 3-5) snapped a four-game skid and avenged a loss to the Raiders earlier this season.
Trev Bjorge and Connor Weltzien led the Raiders (4-16, 2-8) with 10 points apiece, while Kaden Updike added 11 and Devon Baies had 10.
Black River Falls 65, Viroqua 45
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers held the Blackhawks to just 12 points in the second half as they overcame a 33-30 halftime deficit.
Evan Anderson scored a game-high 30 points for Black River Falls (9-9, 5-4), while Evan Jacobs and Evan Voss were also in double figures with 11 points apiece.
Benny Fergot led Viroqua (6-13, 2-8) with 17 points.
People are also reading…
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 70, Augusta 57
AUGUSTA, Wis. — The Mustangs (10-9, 8-3) snapped a four-game skid.
Whitehall 64, Blair-Taylor 61
BLAIR — The Wildcats dropped to 13-8 overall and 6-5 in the conference.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 68, Winona Cotter 45
WINONA, Minn. — The Lancers (14-4, 8-2) had a 45-22 lead by halftime.
Junior Carter Todd scored a game-high 28 points by making 9 of 13 shots from the floor and 8 of 11 free throws. He made two of La Crescent-Hokah’s six 3-pointers.
Teammate Cam Manske made the other four 3s and finished with 12 points for the Lancers.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 50, Richland Center 41
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks (6-14, 3-4) led 21-19 at the half and won their third in a row.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Rochester Lourdes 5, La Crescent-Hokah 0
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (12-9-1) had their three-game winning streak snapped.