OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The Holmen High School boys golf team shot a collective 316 and placed third in a field of 28 teams in the MACC Fund Invitational at The Club at Lac La Belle on Saturday.

The Vikings were 11 shots behind champion Madison Edgewood and trailed second-place River Falls by just one.

Senior Jackson Rhoades shot a 6-over-par 77 and tied for ninth place to lead Holmen. Senior Carter Gault tied for 12th at 78, and senior Kade Smith tied for 22nd at 80. Junior Luke Taebel shot an 81 and tied for 26th place.

Tomah tied for 14th place with a score of 344.

River Valley Invitational

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Prairie du Chien was fourth and Westby/Viroqua fifth in the Small Division at House on the Rock Resort.

The Blackhawks shot a 386 and was led by third-place James Reilly, who shot a 78.

Westby/Viroqua’s Brooks Hoffland was medalist with a 76, which led his team’s final score of 397. Barneveld (365) was the winner in the division.

BASEBALL

Nonconfreence

Prairie du Chien 9, De Soto 3

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks scored in each of the first four innings to build their lead. The PIrates made three errors that led to a pair of runs for Prairie du Chien, which had six hits.

Fennimore 10, Bangor 3

BANGOR — The Cardinals (9-1) let a close game get away from them by allowing five runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Bangor scored in the fifth and sixth innings to get within 5-3 before the Golden Eagles (12-4) pulled away. Center fielder Samuel Cropp was 2 for 4 with two stolen bases for the Cardinals, who allowed five unearned runs on four errors.

Baldwin-Woodville Quadrangular

Eleva-Strum 10, Viroqua 0 (5)

Rice Lake 6, Viroqua 3

BALDWIN, Wis. — The Blackhawks 914-4), who are ranked seventh in Division 3 by state coaches, lost a couple of games after allowing a combined 20 hits.

Shortstop Myles Frye was 4 for 7 with a double for Viroqua, which was held to four hits in the loss to the Cardinals. The Blackhawks made five errors in the loss to Eleva-Strum.

BOYS TENNIS

Edgerton Invitational

Edgerton 4, Aquinas 3

Aquinas 4, St. John’s Northwestern 3

New Berlin Eisenhower 4, Aquinas 3

Andersn Fortney went unbeaten in three matches at No. 1 singles and won all of his matches in straight sets, beating Eisenhower’s Sonu Beeram 6-0, 6-3, St. John’s Lake Segel 6-3, 6-0 and Edgerton’s Emmett Sund 6-1, 6-0.

Tegan Schott went 2-1 in singles matches, winning once at No. 3 and once at No. 4.

The No. 1 doubles team of Shane Willenbring and Mitchell Fortney played twice and won both times in straight sets.