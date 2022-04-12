High school boys roundup: La Cresent-Hokah baseball team posts second straight shutout

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School baseball team recorded its second straight shutout to open the season by blanking Caledonia 4-0 in a Three Rivers Conference game at George Horihan Field on Monday.

The Lancers (2–0, 1-0) scored all of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Eli McCool and Zack Bentzen provided one-hit pitching. McCool struck out nine and walked two over five hitless innings, while Bentzen struck out four and walked two.

Left fielder Will Thompson was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI for La Crescent-Hokah, which received one-hit pitching from Eli McCool and Zack Bentzen.

Designated hitter Logan DeBoer also doubled and drove in a run for the Lancers.

Tristan Augedahl struck out 12, walked three and allowed three hits over 5⅓ inning for Caledonia (0-2, 0-1).

MVC

Tomah 7, Holmen 6 (8)

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (2-2, 1-1) won when Josh Georgeson hit a line drive to bring home Drew Brookman with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. Brookman singled with one out before scoring his third run and completing Tomah’s comeback from a 6-1 deficit.

Brookman was 2 for 5, Cody Quist 2 for 4, and Tom Hesse finished with two RBI for the Timberwolves, who scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. Shortstop Shane Prielipp was 3 for 5 for Tomah.

The Vikings (1-3, 0-3) were led by two-hit performances from Xavier Palmer and Reid Tengblad, while teammate Kyle Gerold and Tengblad each drove in two runs. Troy Knutson struck out nine and allowed five hits over 5⅓ scoreless innings for Holmen.

Onalaska 8, Logan 3

Brady Kuhn doubled and drove in four runs for the Hilltoppers (2-0, 2-0), who scored four runs in the second inning to take control.

Evan Winkler was 2 for 2 and scored three runs, while Griffin Schultz doubled and drove in two runs for Onalaska, which has outscored its opponents 13-4 this season.

Gabe Kattchee was 2 for 3 with two RBI and Bradley Check 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Rangers (1-2, 0-2).

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 10, Brookwood 6

ONTARIO — The Eagles improved to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference by beating the Falcons.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 11, La Farge 1 (5)

STODDARD — Josh Boardman was 3 for 4 with a triple, four RBI and two stolen bases for the Pirates (1-2, 1-0), who scored seven times in the bottom of the fifth and had 16 hits.

Evan Pedretti was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI, and Jimmy Dammon added three hits for De Soto, which stole four bases.

Brock Taylor struck out seven and allowed one earned run over four innings for the Pirates.

Nonconference

West Salem 15, Mauston 8

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (1-2) started things with a five-run second inning and beat the Golden Eagles.

Right fielder Brennan Kennedy was 4 for 5 with three RBI, and shortstop Chris Calico (two doubles) and catcher Luke Noel added three hits apiece for West Salem, which had 21 hits. Noel also doubled twice and drove in three runs, and Joe Daley was 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI.

Bangor 13, Melrose-Mindoro 0

MELROSE — Senior Ashton Michek pitched a no-hitter and went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI for the Cardinals (3-0).

Third baseman Chase Horstman was 4 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored, and center fielder Evan Wolfe tripled, drove in two runs, stole two bases and scored twice for Bangor, which finished the game with a seven-run seventh inning. Second baseman Bryce Peterson was 2 for 3 with three RBI.

G-E-T 18, Blair-Taylor 3

BLAIR — For the second game in a row, the RedHawks picked up a 15-run win.

G-E-T (2-2) scored early and often, with one run in the first inning, four runs in the second and nine runs in the third to get ahead by double digits before B-T (0-3) could get on the board.

A pair of RedHawks had four RBI games as Zach Grams went 2 for 3 with a walk, four RBI and three runs scored and Ethan Stoner went 2 for 3 with four RBI and two runs.

G-E-T starting pitcher Jack Beedle threw three scoreless innings with two hits and three strikeouts.

Black River Falls 6, Nekoosa 3

NEKOOSA, Wis. — Left fielder Jack Walden led off a four-run third inning with a double and scored twice for the Tigers, who held the Papermakers to three hits.

First baseman Garret West was 3 for 3 and scored twice for Black River Falls. AJ Mouridian added a two-run single in the fourth for the Tigers.

Prairie du Chien 4, Cuba City 2

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks scored once in the first and three times in the sixth.

Third baseman Aden McCluskey was 1 for 1 with three walks and three RBI for Prairie du Chien, while pitcher Maddox Cejka struck out eight over 4⅓ hitless innings.

Altoona 11, Sparta 4

SPARTA — Shortstop Chris Jacobs was 1 for 3 with a walk and two RBI for the Spartans (0-3).

Arcadia 13, Whitehall 11

WHITEHALL, Wis. — The Raiders (2-1) won their second game in a row.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Logan 5, Viroqua 2

The Rangers won three singles matches and two doubles matchups to beat the Blackhawks.

Logan’s Alex Konczakowski is 5-0 after winning his match at No. 4 singles, and teammate Erik Moore is 4-1 after another win at No. 3 singles.

BOYS GOLF

Three Rivers

Rushford-Peterson 193, Caledonia 241

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Trojans golf squad picked up a win by 48 strokes on the Warriors’ home course.

R-P senior Andrew Hoiness had the day’s low score, carding a 39 on the day. Trojans senior Carson Thompson and Caledonia’s Evan Hawkins were tied in second with 45.

Grady Hengel was third on the Trojans with a score of 49, and while Jackson Dvorak and Ethan Bedard tied at 60, only one score was kept for the team’s final tally.

A 60 by Riley Aasum, Dylan Schroeder’s 64 and Isaac Housker’s 72 rounded out the scoring for the Warriors.

La Crescent-Hokah 169, Wabasha-Kellogg inc.

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers were led by freshman Ryan Nutter, who shot a 3-over-par 39 to beat teammates Carson Reider and Ben Kerska, who tied for second at 43.

Sophomore Wyatt Farrell added a 44 to round out La Crescent-Hokah’s score.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.