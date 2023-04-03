TOMAH — Senior Calvin Hargrove and a host of his Aquinas High School baseball teammates made a winner out of returning coach Mike Dee to open the season.

The Blugolds scored eight runs in the first inning to jump all over Tomah and added five runs in the seventh for a 13-0 MVC victory on Monday.

Hargrove, who caught and pitched, went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases to lead an offense that produced nine hits. Jacob Thornton, who played right field and caught when Hargrove pitched, was 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

That was plenty of support for Tanner Peterson and Hargrove, who combined on a one-hitter. Peterson pitched four innings and allowed one single while striking out six and not walking a batter. Hargrove struck out two and walked one during two hitless innings.

Dee, who spent 34 years as a Division I college baseball coach, won his first game as the head of the Aquinas program since his stint as its coach from 1982-1987.

Central 10, Sparta 0 (5)

Seniors Aiden Denzer and Mason Elston combined to hold the Spartans to two hits at Copeland Park.

Elston struck out four over three innings, and Denzer struck out four over two for the RiverHawks, who scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Casey Erickson hit a home run and drove in three for Central, and Elston went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and three RBI. Tyler Young also doubled for the RiverHawks.

Onalaska 6, Holmen 5

HOLMEN — The Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but relief pitcher Owen Treanor got the last out with the bases loaded to earn the save and secure a victory for the Hilltoppers.

Onalaska scored twice in the top of the sixth for a 6-1 lead before Holmen charged back. Tucker Gegenfurtner hit a three-run double with two outs in the seventh, Reid Tengblad and Calvin Gilbertson followed that by drawing walks to load the bases before Treanor ended the game on a groundout to shortstop.

Second baseman Kaden Kokaisel had two of Onalaska’s three hits and drove in three runs.

Paul Goryl and Gilbertson had two hits for Holmen, and teammate Jack Walter walked twice and scored twice.

Coulee

Viroqua 5, Black River Falls 2

VIROQUA — Third baseman Jackson Hoyum had two hits, and Tyler Quackenbush drove in two for the Blackhawks, who broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Casey Kowalczyk doubled and pitched the first three innings for Viroqua. Quackenbush pitched the last four and struck out seven while walking three but not allowing a run.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 7, Cashton 0

BANGOR — The Cardinals used four-hit pitching from junior Chase Horstman and 11 hits to take care of the Eagles.

Horstman pitched a complete game and allowed a double and three singles while striking out eight and walking two. Center fielder Samuel Cropp doubled and went 2 for 3 with two runs driven in and a pair of stolen bases.

Bangor scored three runs in the fourth inning and four in the fifth.

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 3, Melrose-Mindoro 2

ONALASKA — The Knights scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning and held off a rally in the top of the seventh for the victory.

Owen Haas and Nic Schultz each drove in a run for Onalaska Luther, which made the most of five hits. Schultz also stole two of the Knights’ five bases, and Haas doubled..

Shawn McCoy was 2 for 3 with a double and run scored, and three Luther pitchers combined to allow the Mustangs four hits and two earned runs.

Eau Claire Regis 11, G-E-T 5

GALESVILLE — The Ramblers scored five runs in the third inning and five more in the fourth to beat the Red Hawks.

Chris Wagner and Jack Beedle each had two hits for G-E-T, which scored four of its runs in the bottom of the seventh. Beedle hit a home run, and Ben Hansen also had two hits and drove in two runs.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Aquinas 7, Black River Falls 0

The Blugolds swept the Tigers at Green Island.

Anderson Fortney (No.1 singles), Joe O’Flaherty (No. 2 singles) and the teams of Patrick Gundersen and Jaedan Silcox (No. 2) and Ryan Langen and Michael Johnson (No. 3) all won 6-0, 6-0 matches.

The Blugolds won all seven matches in two sets.