High school boys roundup: La Crosse Aquinas basketball team wins third straight

The Aquinas High School boys basketball team took control of Mauston in the first half and went on to record a 65-54 nonconference victory over the Golden Eagles at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Thursday.

Junior Walter Berns led three double-figure scorers with 21 points and is averaging 22.7 points per game for the Blugolds (3-0) this season.

Senior Andrew Sutton, who committed this week to play soccer at UW-Eau Claire, scored 11 of his 19 in the first half as Aquinas took a 34-24 lead. Junior Tanner Peterson scored 19 of his 12 in the second half for the Blugolds.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 60, Blair-Taylor 47

BLAIR – The Mustangs (2-1, 1-0) won their conference opener and ended a two-game win streak for the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1).

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

La Cresent-Hokah 5, Aquinas co-op 4 (OT)

LA CRESCENT — An overtime goal by Wyatt Farrell led the Lancers to a win over the Avalanche after previously trailing 3-0 in the first period.

Farrell added two assists while Nikolas Kubecka had the go-ahead goal in regulation just 2 minutes and 32 seconds into the third period. The Avalanche forced overtime with a Ayden Dirks goal a few moments after at 3:58.

Jan Bla'ha, Alex Von Arx and Mitchell Reining had goals in the Lancers march back to the lead.

WRESTLING

MVC

Aquinas 60, Tomah 13

A span of six matches where the Blugolds received five pins and a forfeit helped them earn a conference dual win over the Timberwolves.

Tate Flege started the run with a 49-second pinfall victory over Tomah’s Ethan Gearing at 160 pounds.

After a forfeit at 170, David Malin pinned Tanner Woodin in just 19 seconds at 182 pounds. Tyson Martin and Brady Lehnherr each recorded pinfall victories within a minute at 195 and 220, respectively. Brogan Timm added a 1:19 pin over Andrew Rufledt at 285 to round out the day.

David Ortmeier at 126 pounds also earned the Blugolds six points with a 27-second pin against Jacob Van Hoof.

Nonconference

Blair-Taylor 43, Mondovi/Eleva-Strum 30

Billy Miller (138), Ryan Flynn (145), Colton Koxlien (152) and Bryan Rogstad (295) all won by pin for the Wildcats.

Blair-Taylor’s Jackson Shramek beat Alan George 16-6 at 195.

Prairie du Chien 45, Holmen 24

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN – The Blackhawks won a dual between two team state qualifiers from last season.