 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Carpets To Go
Presented By Dairyland Power Cooperative
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS ROUNDUP

High school boys roundup: La Crosse Aquinas basketball team wins third straight

The Aquinas High School boys basketball team took control of Mauston in the first half and went on to record a 65-54 nonconference victory over the Golden Eagles at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Thursday.

Junior Walter Berns led three double-figure scorers with 21 points and is averaging 22.7 points per game for the Blugolds (3-0) this season.

Senior Andrew Sutton, who committed this week to play soccer at UW-Eau Claire, scored 11 of his 19 in the first half as Aquinas took a 34-24 lead. Junior Tanner Peterson scored 19 of his 12 in the second half for the Blugolds.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 60, Blair-Taylor 47

BLAIR – The Mustangs (2-1, 1-0) won their conference opener and ended a two-game win streak for the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1).

People are also reading…

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

La Cresent-Hokah 5, Aquinas co-op 4 (OT)

LA CRESCENT — An overtime goal by Wyatt Farrell led the Lancers to a win over the Avalanche after previously trailing 3-0 in the first period.

Farrell added two assists while Nikolas Kubecka had the go-ahead goal in regulation just 2 minutes and 32 seconds into the third period. The Avalanche forced overtime with a Ayden Dirks goal a few moments after at 3:58.

Jan Bla'ha, Alex Von Arx and Mitchell Reining had goals in the Lancers march back to the lead.

WRESTLING

MVC

Aquinas 60, Tomah 13

A span of six matches where the Blugolds received five pins and a forfeit helped them earn a conference dual win over the Timberwolves.

Tate Flege started the run with a 49-second pinfall victory over Tomah’s Ethan Gearing at 160 pounds.

After a forfeit at 170, David Malin pinned Tanner Woodin in just 19 seconds at 182 pounds. Tyson Martin and Brady Lehnherr each recorded pinfall victories within a minute at 195 and 220, respectively. Brogan Timm added a 1:19 pin over Andrew Rufledt at 285 to round out the day.

David Ortmeier at 126 pounds also earned the Blugolds six points with a 27-second pin against Jacob Van Hoof.

Nonconference

Blair-Taylor 43, Mondovi/Eleva-Strum 30

Billy Miller (138), Ryan Flynn (145), Colton Koxlien (152) and Bryan Rogstad (295) all won by pin for the Wildcats.

Blair-Taylor’s Jackson Shramek beat Alan George 16-6 at 195.

Prairie du Chien 45, Holmen 24

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN – The Blackhawks won a dual between two team state qualifiers from last season.

Action from the Catbird Duals hosted by West Salem/Bangor.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News