High school boys roundup: La Crosse, Aquinas, Central baseball teams win to keep battle going at top of MVC

SPARTA — The Aquinas High School baseball team needed just five innings to pick up its fourth victory in a row.

The Blugolds scored all of their runs in the first four innings and crossed the plate nine times in the fourth to beat Sparta 18-2 in an MVC game on Thursday.

Senior Chris Wilson tripled three times during a 3-for-4 performance that included three RBI and two runs scored for Aquinas (19-2, 9-2), which is ranked second in Division 3 by state coaches.

Riley Klar was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI, and Michael Lium doubled twice and drove in two. Shortstop Eddie Peters was 2 for 4 with two RBI and Jack Christenson and Calvin Hargrove 2 for 2 with two RBI. Christenson and Hargove each doubled.

The Blugolds also stole nine bases with Hargrove, Klar and Peters swiping two apiece.

Four Aquinas pitchers combined to hold the Spartans (0-16, 0-10) to four hits — all singles.

Central 7, Holmen 6

The River Hawks (13-6, 7-2) scored their final run in the bottom of the sixth inning at Copeland Park to position themselves to withstand Holmen’s two-run seventh.

The Vikings (8-6, 3-6) received four hits and a pair of runs driven in from senior catcher Hayden Goodell and a 3-for-4 showing that included a double and a triple from senior third baseman Gunnar Hillstead.

Central, which trails first-place Aquinas by one game, scored three runs in the second inning and scored twice in the fifth for a 6-4 lead. Wesley Barnhart, Mason Elston and Tyler Young all went 2 for 4, and Aiden Denzer drove in two runs for the RiverHawks.

Tomah 6, Logan 5 (11)

The Timberwolves (7-10, 3-5) beat the Rangers (7-7, 3-6) in a game that began on April 19 and was completed Thursday.

Shane Prielipp was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI, and Drew Brookman went 4 for 6 with two doubles and an RBI for Tomah, which led 5-2 after four innings before Logan came back to tie the score.

Nick Gavrilos was 3 for 6 with two RBI and Gabe Kattchee 2 for 5 with a double for the Rangers.

Coulee

West Salem 11, Black River Falls 1 (6)

West Salem 23, Black River Falls 9

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Panthers (7-8, 5-3) had a combined 34 hits, 10 of which went for extra bases.

West Salem’s Isaac Olson was 3 for 5 with five RBI and three runs scored in the second game, drove in two runs in the second game and doubled three times.

Teammate Brett McConkey combined to go 5 for 7 with a double, five RBI and five runs scored, and Jacob Helgeson was a combined 5 for 7 with a double and four RBI.

Three West Salem pitchers held the Tigers to four hits in the second game, but seven errors by the Panthers helped them score nine runs.

Viroqua 15, Westby 4

WESTBY — The second-place Blackhawks (10-7, 6-3) beat the third-place Norsemen (12-6, 6-4) with the help of 13 hits and five Westby errors.

Griffin Olson was 3 for 4 with a double for Viroqua, which used a five-run third inning to take a 7-0 lead. Casey Kowalczyk was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI, and Jackson Hoyum added three RBI as Viroqua snapped a three-game losing streak that included a 10-7 loss to Westby.

Cale Griffin was 2 for 4 with two RBI for Westby.

Arcadia 9, Onalaska Luther 2

ARCADIA — The Raiders (6-9, 3-7) scored three runs in the fourth inning and five in the sixth, helped along by nine Luther (4-14, 2-8) errors.

Connor Weltzien was 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and three RBI for Arcadia, which had 10 hits. Carson Martin and Ryan Gardow also had two hits apiece for the Raiders.

Logan Bahr was 2 for 4 with a double and RBI for the Knights.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 2, Dodgeville 0

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks scored once in the fifth and once in the sixth, and Maddox Cejka pitched a no-hitter.

Colton Thompson and Ty Wagner each drove in a run for Prairie du Chien (8-5, 5-1), which is tied for first place. Cejka struck out six and walked one as the Blackhawks won their fifth game in a row.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 13, Lewiston-Altura 5

CALEDONIA — Junior third baseman Ayden Goetzinger hit a three-run home run in the first inning and senior Thane Meiners left the park with a solo shot in the seventh to give Caledonia (9-5, 9-3) a seven-run win over the Cardinals (3-6, 2-6).

Meiners and Goetzinger each had two hits, joined by senior Brady Augedahl, junior Kyle Bechtel and sophomore Drew Yahnke to tie for the team lead.

Senior Matthew Schell led the way for the Cardinals, going 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored.

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Tomah 5, Onalaska 2

TOMAH — The Timberwolves won three singles matches and two doubles matchups.

Tomah’s Joe Venner beat Aiden Sommerfield 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, and teammates Nick Schaitel and Gavin Richer topped Joey Griebel and Tony Nguyen 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0