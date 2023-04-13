HOLMEN — The Aquinas High School baseball team scored four runs in the final two innings to pull away from Holmen and claim a 6-1 MVC victory on Thursday.

Eddie Peters, Kole Keppel and Will Deets all drove in a run each in the seventh inning as the Blugolds finished off the victory.

Keppel reached safely in the sixth and seventh innings and scored both times.

Senior catcher Calvin Hargrove was 3 for 4 with a triple and scored twice while batting leadoff for Aquinas.

Cullen Sackman, Keppel, Tanner Peterson, Deets and Aedan David also had one hit apiece for the Blugolds, who were clinging to a 2-1 lead before Keppel scored on a passed ball in the sixth.

Holmen managed three hits against the pitching of Deets, Hargrove and Peters. Peters faced six batters and struck out five of them.

Left fielder Calvin Gilbertson reached twice and drove in the Vikings’ only run with a fifth-inning single.

Central 16, Onalaska 9

The RiverHawks scored 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away from a two-run lead over the Hilltoppers at Copeland Park.

Central had 12 hits and overcame five errors.

Senior Mason Elston was 3 for 3 with two RBI and four runs scored from the leadoff spot, and the RiverHawks received a combined 7-for-13 performance and 11 RBI from the top four batters in their lineup.

Drew Wonderling and Casey Erickson each drove in four runs for Central. Erickson tripled, and Wonderling doubled. Tyler Young drove in two runs.

Kaden Kokaisel was 2 for 4 with four RBI for Onalaska.

Logan 6, Sparta 3

Junior Johnny Leaver was 2 for 4 with two runs scored an RBI for the Rangers, who scored four runs in the fifth inning to finally overtake the Spartans.

Tyler Rumsey pitched a complete game for Logan, striking out eight and walking one during a three-hitter. Lucas Eilertson also had a hit and drove in a run for the Rangers.

Zach Gibson was 2 for 3 with two home runs and three RBI for Sparta.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 18, New Lisbon 0 (5)

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Cardinals ended the Rockets with a nine-run fifth inning.

Bangor had eight hits and scored 13 unearned runs on seven New Lisbon errors.

Shortstop Bryce Peterson went 3 for 4 with three runs scored to lead the Cardinals, who received two RBI apiece from center fielder Samuel Cropp and pitcher Eli Tucker. Third baseman Chase Horstman added two hits.

Tucker pitched a shutout with five strikeouts and four walks and four hits allowed.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 3, La Farge 1

LA FARGE, Wis. — Brian Ziegler was 4 for 4, and Bryce Grelle drove in two runs for the Pirates, who received one-hit pitching from Seth Greeno.

Greeno pitched a complete game and finished with four strikeouts and one walk to go with the hit.

Grelle was also 2 for 3 and Bryce Shultz 3 for 4 for De Soto’s offense, which racked up 11 hits.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 11, Rushford-Peterson 6

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers used a six-run third inning to pull away from the Trojans.

Shortstop Kale Baker was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, and designated hitter Samuel Petersen had two hits and scored three times to go with two stolen bases.

Third baseman Talan Trynowski tripled and drove in three runs as the La Crescent-Hokah produced enough offense to overcome three errors.

Eli McCool added two stolen bases and two runs scored, and Brady Grupa stole a base and doubled.

BOYS GOLF

Coulee

ONALASKA — Arcadia won the first conference meet of the season with a 179 at Coulee Golf Bowl.

The Raiders were led by Cole Sobotta’s 40 and Sid Halvorson’s 44.

Sobotaa nipped Onalaska Luther’s Tyler Arenz and West Salem’s Kyle Hehli by one stroke for medalist honors, and Arenz and Hehli finished one shot better than Westby’s Brooks Hoffland.

West Salem finished second (184) and Westby third (185) in the team standings.