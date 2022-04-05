High school boys roundup: La Crosse Aquinas scores 28 and Key pitches no-hitter

MELROSE — The Aquinas High School baseball team couldn’t be off to a better start to its season.

The Blugolds, who advanced to last season’s WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals and return most of that team this spring, walloped Melrose-Mindoro 28-0 in five innings Tuesday, and senior Kahler Key took the Mustangs down with a no-hitter.

Aquinas (4-0) has outscored its opponents 73-9 and scored at least 12 runs in every game.

Junior catcher Calvin Hargrove was 4 for 4 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and five RBI against the Mustangs, who were put in a quick hole by allowing nine runs in the first inning.

Melrose-Mindoro only made two errors, but its pitchers walked 13 batters to give the Blugolds plenty of swings with runners on base throughout the game.

Center fielder Jack Christenson was 3 for 3, right fielder Chris Wilson 3 for 4, designated hitter Kyle Keppel 2 for 3, and shortstop Eddie Peters homered and drove in five runs for the Blugolds.

Aquinas, which had 11 of its 20 hits go for extra bases followed up its nine-run first inning with seven runs in the second and 10 in the third.

Key, a 6-foot-5 right-hander, struck out 14 batters and walked three.

Holmen 3, Winona 1 (5)

HOLMEN — The Vikings (1-1) picked up their first win by scoring twice in the fifth inning to snap a 1-1 tie.

Reid Tengblad led off the bottom of the fifth with a double. Tyrus McCoy walked, and Xaver Palmer followed with a bunt single to load the bases.

Gunnar Hillstead then hit a one-out single to bring in the two runs that produced the win. He was 2 for 3 and the only player in the game with multiple hits. Kyle Gerold drove in Holmen’s first run in the second.

Jack Walter pitched the first four innings and struck out five while walking two and allowing two hits and one earned run. Kyler Wall pitched a hitless fifth and struck out one for the victory.

