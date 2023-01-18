High school boys roundup: La Crosse Aquinas upends Caledonia/.Houston in wrestling dual

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Aquinas High School wrestling team completed a pretty impressive local sweep when it beat Caledonia/Houston 37-35 in a nonconference dual on Monday.

The Blugolds are proud owners of dual victories over the Warriors, Holmen and Prairie du Chien this winter after freshman Tyson Martin (22-6) pulled out the clinching victory with a 5-3 overtime decision over senior Ayden Goetzinger (26-5) at 220 pounds.

Another big matchup came at 182, and Aquinas junior David Malin (25-2) needed just 56 seconds to pin junior Eric Mauss (20-4) to help set up Martin for the clinching victory. Aquinas freshman Roger Flege (23-5) also beat freshman Aiden Burns (18-11) 13-3 in a major decision.

Jake Fitzpatrick (25-1, 113), Waylon Hargrove (18-8, 132), Tate Flege (24-2, 160) and Calvin Hargrove (20-6, 170) also won via pin for the Blugolds.

The Warriors put together a solid stretch of three straight wins from 138-152 and scored 13 points. Owen Denstad (27-4) beat Trevor Paulson 15-6, Tucker Ginther (21-1) pinned Jesse Penchi, and Cory Scalnalan (20-8) won by 6-1 decision over Zach Malin.

Jacob Francis (195) and Grant Ness (285) also won by pin for Caledonia/Houston.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 71, Black River Falls 38

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Knights (12-1, 5-1), who are ranked second in Division 4 by The Associated Press, went to the free-throw line 29 times and made 22 in a blowout win over the Tigers (7-8, 2-4).

Senior guard Kodi Miller led Luther in scoring with 16 points. Junior forward Logan Bahr had 11 points and seven rebounds. Black River Falls was led by forward Noah Kubaskie with eight.

Nonconference

Aquinas 69, Westby 47

WESTBY — The Blugolds (11-1) won their third game in a row and had a 34-18 halftime lead in the process.

Junior Walter Berns scored a game-high 27 points with 14 in the first half and 13 in the second half for Aquinas, which also received two 3-pointers and 14 points from junior Tanner Peterson. Berns made three 3-pointers in the second half.

Junior Rhett Stenslien scored a team-high 13 points for the Norsemen (5-7).

Eau Claire Memorial 84, Central 74

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The RiverHawks (9-3) couldn’t stop the 3-point barrage from the Old Abes (11-3) in a road loss.

Eau Claire Memorial went 15-for-31 from the 3-point line, as well as 21-for-25 from the free-throw line, with a pair of 20-point scorers. Mason Stoik led with 21 points while Cooper Jesperson had 20. Peter Albert had 14.

Senior guard Nic Williams and junior wing Henry Meyer each had 24 for Central, which is ranked fourth in Division 2. Senior wing Bennett Fried added 12.

West Salem 87, Logan 56

WEST SALEM — Senior forward Peter Lattos had 15 first half points as the Panthers (14-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season with a victory over the Rangers (5-9).

Lattos ended with a game-high 17 points while sophomore guard Kyle Hehli had 15 off the bench for West Salem, which is ranked second in Division 3. Junior guard Nick Joley had 16 for Central.

River Falls 70, Holmen 59

HOLMEN — A poor shooting night for the Vikings (4-7) downed them against the Wildcats.

Holmen shot 2-for-15 from the 3-point line while River Falls was led by sophomore Preston Johnson’s 23-point performance. Junior Joey Butz added 20 for the Wildcats.

The Tengblad Brothers — senior forwards Drew and Reid — combined for 40 points to lead Holmen’s scoring.

BOYS HOCKEY

MVC

Aquinas co-op 6, Onalaska/La Crosse 3

ONALASKA — After ending the first period tied at 1-1, the Avalanche (8-7) scored three in the second to secure the conference win over the Hilltoppers (7-8).

Owen Hoehn scored just over two minutes into the second period to give Aquinas the lead. Evan Johnson and Tanner Bass assisted on Hoehn’s goal and then Casey Keane’s goal at 5:48. Bass and Johnson each had a goal in the third period.

Ethan Meyer and Calvin Gillbertson each had goals for Aquinas while Colin Comeau, Matt Tillman and Carter Hayes were the scorers for the Hilltoppers.

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 4, Tomah/Sparta 3

SPARTA — The Lancers secured a road win over Tomah/Sparta thanks to Wyatt Farrell’s second period goal to break a 3-3 tie.

Farrell also scored the first goal of the game for La Crescent-Hokah. Owen Walker scored two goals and assisted on another for Tomah/Sparta.

Black River Falls 3, Winona 1

WINONA, Minn. — The Tigers put away the Winhawks with a pair of goals in the third period at Bud King Ice Arena.

Wyatt Tennant broke a 1-1 tie with a goal assisted by Calvin Lakowske 20 seconds in the third. Five minutes later, Lakowske scored off an assist from Tennant to put the game on ice.