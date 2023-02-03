ONALASKA — The Onalaska High school boys basketball team made a run at the century mark on its way to a 98-37 MVC victory over visiting Sparta on Friday.

The Hilltoppers (14-3, 8-0), who are ranked fourth in Division 2 by The Associated Press, won their eighth game in a row and second straight without injured sophomore T.J. Stuttley, who is out with an ankle injury.

Junior Evan Anderson scored a game-high 26 points for Onalaska, which kept Sparta (3-16, 0-7) winless in the conference. Senior Max Klein added 16 points for the Hilltoppers, who prepare next for a Tuesday nonconference home game against West Salem, which is ranked second in Division 3.

Sophomore Gavin Rhead scored a team-high 11 points for the Spartans.

Holmen 60, Tomah 39

TOMAH — The Vikings (9-8, 4-4) moved into a tie for third place after senior Reid Tengblad and sophomore Kaiden Wilber scored 15 points apiece.

The Timberwolves (6-13, 2-6) scored just 11 points in the first half and never got back into the game. Holmen outscored Tomah 35-28 in the second half to put the final touches on a regular-season sweep.

Tom Hesse scored 15 points to lead Tomah, and Drew Tengblad added nine for the Vikings, who play at West Salem, which is ranked second in Division 3, on Saturday night.

Coulee

West Salem 92, Westby 38

WESTBY — The Panthers (16-1, 9-0), ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press had little trouble beating the Norsemen (6-12, 3-6) for a second time.

Fourteen West Salem players scored at least two points, and sophomore Kyle Hehli led the way with 17 as the Panthers won their fifth game in a row and scored at least 90 points for the seventh time this season.

Senior Brett McConkey added 12 points for West Salem, which led 54-16 at the half.

Senior Jack Weninger scored 12 points to lead Westby.

Onalaska Luther 70, Viroqua 30

VIROQUA — The Knights (17-1, 7-1), ranked second in Division 4, used 16 points from senior Kodi Miller and held the Blackhawks to 11 points in the second half to win their 15th straight game.

Miller made two 3-pointers and led three double-figure scorers for Luther, which had a 38-19 lead after one half and outscored Viroqua by 21 points the rest of the way.

Gabe Huelskamp added 13 points, Isaiah Schwichtenberg 12 points and eight assists and Logan Bahr nine points and 11 rebounds for the second-place Knights.

The Blackhawks (1-15, 0-7) were led by Clayton Weston’s 14 points.

Arcadia 58, Black River Falls 54

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Senior Connor Weltzien scored 27 of his game-high 30 points in the second half for the Raiders (8-9, 3-5), who won for the fourth time in five games and came back from a 10-point halftime deficit.

Junior Maverick Drazkowski added 18 points for Arcadia, which trailed 26-16 at the half and has won three straight conference games.

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 60, De Soto 57 (OT)

DE SOTO — Junior Landon Pedretti scored a game-high 22 points for the PIrates (8-10, 4-6), who outscored Seneca 38-25 in the second half to force overtime.

Junior Mason Zink added 11 and sophomore Harris Krueger nine for De Soto.

Nonconference

Maple River 69, Caledonia 52

MAPLETON, Minn. — The Warriors (9-9) trailed by 10 points after one half.

Junior Lewis Doyle continued his strong play with a team-high 21 points, while Reid Klug and Mason Schroeder added seven apiece.

WRESTLING

Baldwin-Woodville Triangular

Aquinas 51, Amery 13

Aquinas 51, Baldwin-Woodville 30

BALDWIN, Wis. — The Blugolds picked a pair of one-sided nonconference victories as they approach the postseason.

Junior Jake Fitzpatrick (32-1) picked up one pin at 113 pounds at 113 pounds and another at 120. Jesse Penchi (145), Zach Malin (152), Tate Flege (29-4, 160) also had two pins apiece for Aquinas.

Senior Calvin Hargrove (27-6) also won twice at 170 with a pin and a decision.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Muskego 7, Onalaska/La Crosse 2

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (9-12) lost their third in a row on Friday, giving up seven to Muskego.