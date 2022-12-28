High school boys roundup: Walter Berns scores 27 as La Crosse Aquinas basketball team tops G-E-T

Walter Berns scored a team-high 27 points to lift the Aquinas High School boys basketball team to a 78-59 victory over G-E-T that made it champion of the Aquinas Holiday Tournament.

Berns, a junior forward, made three 3-pointers and scored 21 points in the first half as the Blugolds (7-0) took a 42-32 lead and extended it from there at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

G-E-T junior Cody Schmitz scored a game-high 32, but it wasn’t enough to allow the Red Hawks (3-4) to keep up. Schmitz, who averages 33.1 points per game, made five 3-pointers and scored 16 points in each half.

Senior Andrew Sutton and freshman Logan Becker each added 13 points and junior Shane Willenbring scored 12 for Aquinas, which picks up its schedule Jan. 3 with an MVC home game against Sparta.

West Salem Holiday Tournament

West Salem 91, Maple Northwestern 52

WEST SALEM — The Panthers made 11 3-pointers to keep their unbeaten season going.

West Salem (6-0) scored 45 points in the first half and 46 in the second to win handily again during a season in which they are outscoring opponents by more than 26 points per game.

Senior Brennan Kennedy and junior Tamarrein Henderson each made three 3-pointers for West Salem, which led 45-19 after one half against Northwestern (5-1), which entered the game unbeaten.

Henderson scored a game-high 17 points and made all of his 3-pointers in the second half. Senior Peter Lattos added 14 points, all of which came before halftime.

Sophomore Kyle Hehli and senior Carson Koepnick scored 13 and Kennedy 11 for the Panthers, who next host Elk Mound at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Elk Mound 72, Sparta 43

WEST SALEM — The Mounders (5-1) won their fourth game in a row and handed the Spartans (3-7) their third loss in four games.

Layden Bender scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers for Sparta.

St. Charles Invitational

La Crescent-Hokah 69, Pine Island 56

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Lancers (4-2) built a seven-point halftime lead and extended it throughout the second half.

Senior Carter Todd scored a team-high 26 points and had 16 of them in the second half. He made two 3-pointers.

Owen Bentzen added 15 points, and Noah Bjerke-Wieser and Mason Einerwold scored nine apiece for La Crescent-Hokah.

Nonconference

Logan 69, Watertown 47

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Rangers (3-6) won their second game in a row by beating the Goslings.

Senior Justis Arellano led Logan with 17 points,and senior Scott Grossbach added 13.

Arcadia 75, Stanley-Boyd 65

ARCADIA — The Raiders (3-2) won their second game in a row, and junior Maverick Drazkowski scored a team-high 18 points with nine in each half.

Arcadia had a 38-19 lead by halftime, and Prestin Scow made two of his three 3-pointers to help build that advantage. Scow ended up with 14 points, and senior Connor Weltzien scored 17 for the Raiders, who will honor all of their 1,000-point scorers — boys and girls — when they host Black River Falls on Jan. 3.

Kaiden Rotering added 12 and Ted Teske 10 to give Arcadia five players in double figures.

Menomonie Tournament

Tomah 64, Menomonie 61

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Timberwolves (3-6) claimed third place by topping the Mustangs.

Junior Jayden Brieske scored a team-high 16 points to lead four double-figure scorers.

Senior Brady Plueger added 14, junior Tom Hesse 13 and junior Tyler Kleifgen 12 for Tomah. Kleifgen hit a pair of 3-pointers.

BOYS HOCKEY

Bobbers Burger Winter Classic

Onalaska/La Crosse 5, McFarland 3

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (5-4) ran their winning streak to three games by scoring twice in the first period and two more times in the third.

Junior Noah Gillette scored three goals and assisted on another to lead Onalaska/La Crosse into a second-round game against Wisconsin Rapids that starts at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Gillette leads the team with 14 goals and registered his sixth assist.

Senior Gavin Schuster scored the other two goals for the Hilltoppers, and senior Carter Hayes had two assists to push his team-high total to seven.

Tomah/Sparta 4, Rice Lake 3

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Tomah/Sparta (6-2) scored the final two goals to earn a spot in the winners bracket on Thursday.

Aidan Carney tied the game at 3 with an assist from Collin Ritter at the 9:53 mark, and Brayden Schreier scored with assists from Conlan Yourell and Dane Vervoren at 11:11 to provide the winner.

Owen Walker and Parker Holloway kept Tomah/Sparta in the game with goals in the second period. Walker assisted on Holloway’s, and Holloway assisted on Walker’s. Alex Boyko also assisted on Holloway’s, which tied the game at 2.

Wisconsin Rapids 4, Aquinas co-op 2

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — The Avalanche (4-5) scored the last two goals after Rapids took a 4-0 lead early in the third period.

Junior Calvin Gilbertson scored his fourth goal of the season and junior Joseph Baranowski his second. The Avalanche play McFarland in a second-round game at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Baranowski scored on a power play and was assisted by Casey Keane and Ayden Dirks. Gilbertson scored with assists from Ethan Meyer and Owen Hoehn.