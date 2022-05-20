High school boys roundup: West Salem, Bangor clinch share of baseball championships

WESTBY – The West Salem High School baseball team clinched a share of the Coulee Conference championship by beating Westby 11-2 on Thursday.

The Panthers (11-8, 9-3) took a half-game lead on both Viroqua (15-7, 8-3) and G-E-T (12-7, 8-3) by winning its final conference game. The Red Hawks conclude with a game at Black River Falls on Friday, and the Blackhawks host Black River Falls on Monday, but they can only tie West Salem.

The Panthers received 10 of their 14 hits from the first four batters in their lineup, and catcher Luke Noel blasted a home run during a 2-for-5 performance that included three RBI.

Shortstop Chris Calico, and third baseman Brett McConkey were both 3 for 5 with two RBI, and center fielder Carson Koepnick was 2 for 5 with three RBI as West Salem salvaged a regular-season split with the Norsemen (13-10, 7-5).

Jack Freitag and Kellwn Wright combined on a three-hitter with Wright pitching four scoreless innings with two hits allowed, two strikeouts and no walks.

Catcher Austin Nundahl drove in two runs for Westby.

Viroqua 14, Onalaska Luther

VIROQUA – The Blackhawks (15-7, 8-3) won their sixth straight game and scored at least 10 runs in a game for the ninth time – the fifth time during this winning streak.

Viroqua plays at Royall on Friday as veteran coach Pete Swanson squares off with Joe Vitcenda (633 career victories) and the Panthers in a battle between WBCA Hall-of-Fame coaches.

MVC

Holmen 9, Sparta 1

SPARTA – The Vikings (10-9, 5-7) scored three runs in the second inning, two in the third and four in the seventh against the Spartans (2-18, 0-12).

Holmen has won two of three heading into a Monday nonconference game at Stevens Point.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 10, Necedah 0 (5)

BANGOR — Bangor forced its way into a tie with Cashton for the conference championship behind one-hit pitching from Chase Horstman.

Horstman struck out six and didn’t walk a batter as Bangor (15-4, 12-2) won its fifth game in a row and posted its eighth shutout of the season. Necedah also made four errors that led to three Bangor runs.

Right fielder Sam Cropp was 2 for 2 with a double, a triple, two walks and three RBI for Bangor, which scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game. Shortstop Will Reader was 1 for 2 with two RBI, and center fielder Evan Wolfe scored twice and drove in two runs.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1

CALEDONIA, Minn. – The Warriors (11-7, 11-3) used two-hit pitching from Tristan Augedahl and Ayden Goetzinger to beat the Lancers (13-4, 11-2).

Goetzinger had an RBI single in the first inning for Caledonia, and Eli McCool countered with one of his own in the top of the second.

The Warriors broke the tie with two runs in the third, when Augedahl scored on a passed ball and a Gabe Morey sacrifice fly.

Goetzinger and Brady Augedahl had two hits for Caledonia.

BOYS GOLF

Holmen Invitational

HOLMEN — Onalaska pulled out the team victory in a meet that was trimmed to nine holes due to weather at Drugan’s Castle Mound.

The Hilltoppers recorded a score of 145 that was 13 strokes better than second-place Holmen, which completed a perfect run through the MVC by winning its championship on Wednesday.

Senior Ethan Kramer led Onalaska — and all golfers — by shooting a 2-under-par 33.

Aquinas senior Sam Dobbins was second and even at 35, while Onalaska senior Max Breiling rounded out the top three with a 36.

Tomah placed third in the team standings with a 167, Aquinas was fourth at 168, and Arcadia fifth at 169.

Onalaska’s Thomas Breit and Mathew Peterson, Holmen’s Brennan Dirks and Sparta’s Brock Connelly all tied for fourth with scores of 38.

BOYS TENNIS

Coulee Conference meet

WEST SALEM – Viroqua won the team championship and won 10 of 12 matches to finish ahead of second-place West Salem.

Dalton Buros won both of his matches at No. 2 singles, and Harry Devine was 2-0 at No. 3 singles for the Blackhawks. Ben Kane and Owen King were 2-0 at No. 2 doubles, and Nick Thelen and Carter Roels did the same at No 3 doubles.

Buros lost just one game in beating Black River Falls’ Mason Lechner and Mauston’s Sam Oliver in straight sets. Kane and King won both of their matches 6-1, 6-0.

West Salem had an unbeaten day from Jack Hehli at No. 1 singles and the team of Kyle Hehli and Krish Patel at No. 1 doubles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0