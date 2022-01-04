High school boys roundup: West Salem takes over Coulee Conference basketball lead

WESTBY — The West Salem High School boys basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Coulee Conference with an 84-62 win over Westby on Tuesday.

The Panthers took the conference lead away from the Norsemen and made the most of the return of injured senior Jack Hehli to stay unbeaten at 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the Coulee.

West Salem handed Westby (6-3, 2-1) its second consecutive loss after a four-game win streak.

“Westby is a hard team to take out of its offense,” West Salem coach Mark Wagner said. “They are such a good screening team, and that really gave us problems tonight. They made layups and open 3s, and their execution was amazing.”

But that couldn’t get the Norsemen a victory against a team that has been held to less than 80 points just once.

Hehli played in his first game of the season after being sidelined by a broken tibia and scored 10 points in limited action.

“I would guess he played 10 or 12 minutes,” Wagner said of Hehli. “He hit a couple of 3s and played well. It’s a work in progress, for sure, with him and CJ (McConkey).

“They aren’t quite where they were a year ago, but having them back on the floor means a lot to our team.”

McConkey has played sparingly while working back from multiple football injuries, but Wagner said his return is close.

Junior Carson Koepnick scored 19 points and made three of West Salem’s 11 3-pointers. Junior Peter Lattos also made three 3s and scored 16 points for the Panthers.

Brett McConkey added 15 points for West Salem, which plays at G-E-T on Saturday.

The Norsemen were led by Rhett Stenslien’s 14 points. Hudson Lipski added 12.

Onalaska Luther 79, Viroqua 54

VIROQUA — The Knights made 10 of their 19 3-point attempts as they ran their winning streak to six games since losing to West Salem on Dec. 7.

Kodi Miller made three triples and finished with a game-high 17 points for Onalaska Luther (8-1, 2-1), while Gabe Huelskamp made two 3s and added 14 points.

Gavin Proudfoot had 13 points and Sam Horman made a pair of 3s for the Knights, who led 45-31 at the half.

Kamden Oliver led the Blackhawks (5-3, 1-2) with 14 points, nine of which came from the free-throw line.

Black River Falls 76, Arcadia 58

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Evan Anderson erupted for 36 points to help the Tigers (3-5, 1-1) win for the second time in three games.

Evan Voss added 17 points for Black River Falls, which led 45-31 at the half.

Kaden Updike had 11 points to lead the Raiders (0-8, 0-3).

MVC

Aquinas 77, Sparta 54

SPARTA — The Blugolds (8-1, 3-0) bounced back from a loss at Onalaska Luther with a one-sided win over the Spartans (2-7, 0-2).

Junior Jackson Flottmeyer scored nine of his team-high 13 points in the first half and led a balanced offense that included 11 scorers. Ethan Schamberger and Quinn Miskowski added 12 each, and Chris Wilson added 11 for the Blugolds, who took a 46-20 lead to the second half.

Tomah 59, Logan 51

The Timberwolves (4-6, 1-2) pulled away from a 24-24 tie after one half to post their first conference win of the season.

Senior Dusty Derousseau scored 18 of his game-high 29 points after halftime and ran his season scoring average to 24.1 per game. He is averaging 26.6 ppg over his past five games.

Senior Keenan Hass scored 16 points to lead the Rangers (2-10, 0-3). Ryan Bye and Nick Joley added 12 apiece.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 92, Dover-Eyota 68

EYOTA, Minn. — Senior and Iowa State University recruit Eli King used a big second half to score 28 points and lead the Warriors (8-0, 3-0) to another victory.

King made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 22 points in the second half as Caledonia pulled away from a 19-point halftime lead. Jackson Koepke made four 3-pointers and added 21 points for the Warriors, who also received a 14-point performance from senior Chris Pieper and had 10 players score at least one point.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 52, Melrose-Mindoro 46

MELROSE — The Wildcats (5-3, 2-2) snapped a three-game skid and handed the Mustangs their first conference loss behind 22 points from Evan Nehring and 14 from Jaren Swanson.

Tristan McRoberts led Melrose-Mindoro (5-5, 3-1) with 24 points, while Dominic McRoberts added 13.

Nonconference

Mauston 70, G-E-T 59

GALESVILLE — Sophomore Cody Schmitz scored 34 points, but the Red Hawks (4-4) lost their third straight.

Will Mack added 12 points, but G-E-T couldn’t overcome 34 points from Mauston’s Brock Massey and 21 from Adon Saylor.

De Soto 65, Coulee Christian 50

DE SOTO — Senior Josh Boardman scored a team-high 19 points, and Jimmy Dammon added 17 as the Pirates (3-4) ended a four-game losing streak.

Tanner Pedretti added 14 points and Landon Pedretti 10 for De Soto.

WRESTLING

Nonconference

De Soto 54, Blair-Taylor 15

BLAIR — De Soto senior Aiden Brosinksi (22-1) bumped up from 162 pounds to 170 and pinned Jackson Shramek (14-3) in 4 minutes, 52 seconds in the biggest match of the night.

Seth Greeno (16-5) also moved up one class to 138 and pinned Gunar Koxlien (7-5) in 3:22.

BOYS HOCKEY

MVC

Aquinas co-op 5, Tomah/Sparta 2

SPARTA — The Avalanche scored the game’s final three goals, including two in the third period, as they improved to 4-8 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Zander Skrede, Tanner Bass, Ethan Meyer, Evan Johnson and Christian McConaghy all scored goals for the Aquinas co-op, while Skrede and Bass added an assist apiece.

Easton Armstrong and Adam Thompson scored for Tomah/Sparta, which led 1-0 after the first period but fell to 3-9 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Nonconference

Altoona co-op 8, Viroqua co-op 1

ALTOONA, Wis. — Austin Nundahl scored the lone goal for the Viroqua co-op (0-7-1).

La Crescent-Hokah 8, La Sueur-Henderson 4

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Wyatt Farrell had four goals and an assist to lead the Lancers (6-4).

Colton Holzer added two goals and Cooper Carlson had three assists for La Crescent-Hokah, which led 3-1 at the end of the first period and 6-1 at the end of the second.

