High school boys soccer: La Crescent-Hokah wins with late penalty kick

LA CRESCENT — Both La Crescent-Hokah and St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura had their fair share of chances, yet as time was winding down in the boys soccer matchup, Tuesday’s game was still scoreless.

The Lancers started a desperation drive down the field as the clock ticked closer to zero and coach J.P. Piche was requesting that the referees watch for obstruction.

Sure enough, there was a collision near the SCLA goal and the whistle blew, awarding a penalty kick for LC-H with nine seconds remaining.

Piche had been waffling between a pair of players in a penalty kick situation in a prior game, and after that shot missed the mark, the Lancers’ coach went with his other top player this time without any hesitation.

That decision paid off as senior captain Toby Whitford hit his penalty in the game’s waning moments to lift La Crescent-Hokah to a 1-0 Three Rivers Conference win over the Saints.

After feeling the nervousness that accompanies a PK prior to his shot, Whitford did not have time to think as soon as he hit it.

“Oh, no thoughts. I just turned around and all my teammates were running at me,” the senior said.

It was an unfortunate end to an overall solid game by St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura.

The previously undefeated Saints (3-1, 1-1) held a potent Lancers (2-1-1, 2-0) offense scoreless for 89 minutes and 51 seconds, overcoming a size differential against a physical squad.

“La Crescent’s a physical team, the most physical team we’ve played so far and it took us a little while to adjust and start to protect our space,” head coach Ben Barclay said. “For them to get pushed around a little bit and feel what it’s like to have to stand their ground and push back, that’s a great opportunity. We’re going to learn and grow from that.”

In particular the play of sophomore goalkeeper Marcus Rinard stood out, making nine saves with a few highlight dives, though the late miss may overshadow the rest of the game.

The sophomore has only allowed three goals total through four games this year, and his strong play in net has allowed the Saints to play a more offensive brand of defense.

“We have a lot of confidence in him, which means we can be more aggressive with our defenders pressing up the field and generating opportunities,” Barclay said. “If you don’t have a good goalkeeper, you don’t have those opportunities.”

Throughout the game, the scoreless tie was a good indication of the teams’ even skill level. At different points, both teams controlled the tempo of the game, only for the other group to eventually find their chance to surge ahead for the next few minutes.

For the Lancers, it was the second big win in a row after defeating two-time reigning Three Rivers champs Dover-Eyota by a 1-0 margin last week. Now, with a pair of wins in a row after failing to win its first two games, La crescent-Hokah is trending upward just as their coach hoped they would.

“We started the season 0-1-1 and I told our team that doesn’t happen here, and we need to turn it around. And we did last game and tonight,” Piche said.