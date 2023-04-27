The Aquinas High School baseball team overcame a pair of errors to remain perfect and defeat Logan 5-2 in a crosstown MVC matchup Thursday.

The Blugolds (9-0, 7-0) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning when Calvin Hargrove hit a bases-loaded double to bring home three runs. The double was Aquinas’ only extra-base hit of the contest.

The Rangers (5-5, 2-2) scored their opening run on a walk taken by Tyler Rumsey with the bases loaded. A fielding error two batters later brought the game to 3-2. Aquinas recovered with two runs in the fifth and held off Logan to two hits the rest of the way.

Will Deets threw six innings for Aquinas, striking out six batters before giving way to Eddie Peters in the seventh for the save. Logan’s Gabe Kattchee was the only player with multiple hits, going 2 for 3, while Johnny Leaver recorded a double.

Logan’s next game comes Friday when it visits La Crescent-Hokah. Aquinas is off until Monday when it plays Sparta.

Sparta 7, Onalaska 6

SPARTA — Three runs in the sixth inning helped the Spartans (2-7, 1-5) to their first conference win of the season at home versus the Hilltoppers (4-2, 4-2).

Rhett Swenson went 2 for 3 with two RBI. Ethan Storandt got credited with the win for Sparta, allowing just one hit in 2⅔ innings of relief.

Coulee

Viroqua 6, Black River Falls 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Blackhawks (10-2, 6-0) remain unbeaten in Coulee play with a shutout performance from pitcher Myles Frye. Frye struckout nine batters for Viroqua, allowing just two hits without a walk.

Casey Kowalczyk and Connor Mathison each went 2 for 4 at the plate with Kowalczyk hitting a home run. Parker Coach and Aidan Gunderson recorded the only hits of the game for Black River Falls.

West Salem 15, Arcadia 4

West Salem 12, Arcadia 11

ARCADIA – The Panthers swept the Raiders by pulling away from a close game with a four-run top of the fifth in the first game and won the second when Luke Baginski singled for a walkoff in the bottom of the seventh in the second game.

West Salem (10-1, 7-1) had 19 hits in the first game and 27 in the doubleheader. Luke Noll was 5 for 7 with five runs scored and four RBI to lead the way. Chris Calico was 3 for 3 with two doubles and five runs scored in the second game.

Brett McConkey was 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBI for the Panthers in the opener.

Carson Martin hit a home run and drove in four runs for Arcadia (6-3, 3-2).

G-E-T 11, Onalaska Luther 1 (5)

GALESVILLE — Warren Stoner led off for the Red Hawks (6-5, 2-2) and had a strong showing against the Knights (2-6, 0-5) to help them to a win.

Stoner went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, coming across home plate four times. Owen Eddy went 2 for 2 with two of the Red Hawks’ six doubles and had a team-high four RBI.

From the mound, Thomas Haney limited the Knights to just two hits over five innings while striking out two batters.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 7, Cashton 4

CASHTON — The Cardinals (6-0, 6-0) scored four runs in the fifth and added three more in the seventh to top the Eagles (6-3, 3-3).

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 10, P-E-M 4

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (7-2) rebounded from a loss Tuesday with a victory over P-E-M.

BOYS GOLF

Coulee Meet

ETTRICK – Arcadia finished 11 shots ahead of second-place Westby/Viroqua by 11 shots with a 171 at Ettrick Golf Club.

Brooks Hofland shot a 1-under-par 35 for Westby/Viroqua and was medalist by finishing four shots ahead of Arcadia runner-up Cole Sobotta.

Arcadia’s Sid Halverson (43), Joey Theis (44) and Kaiden Rotering (45) also had good rounds for the victorious Raiders.

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Aquinas 5, Central 2

The RiverHawks took two out of three doubles flights, but the Blugolds swept them in singles for the conference dual win.

Anderson Fortney won No. 1 singles over Drake Wonderling 6-0, 6-0. Joe O'Flaherty at No. 2 singles and Jaedan Silcox at No. 3 singles each only gave up one game in their victories before Tegan Schott topped Nathan Flatten at No. 4 singles 5-7, 6-3, 10-5.

The Blugolds only doubles win came at No. 2 from the duo of Patrick Gundersen and Sam Dickinson.

Onalaska 6, Logan 1

A doubles win at No. 2 was the only point the Rangers managed against the Hilltoppers.

Coulee

West Salem 6, Black River Falls 1

The Panthers won all six of their points in two sets against the Tigers, sweeping their opposition in doubles matches.

Jesse Miller at No. 3 and Jack Noelke at No. 4 singles each won in 6-0, 6-0 fashion for West Salem. Tate Eckblad and Tyler Mathison at No. 2 doubles also won without giving up a game.

Sullivan King represented the Tigers lone win at No. 2 singles, beating Ben Holter 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.