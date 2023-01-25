High school boys sports roundup: Aquinas co-op hockey beats La Crescent-Hokah in overtime

ONALASKA — The Aquinas/Holmen co-op boys hockey team took La Crescent-Hokah to overtime Tuesday at the OmniCenter, winning 5-4 on a goal by Jack Barth.

The Avalanche (11-7) picked up their seventh-straight win while also ending the five-game streak of the Lancers (12-4).

Three goals in the opening period by Joseph Baranowski, Evan Johnson and Calvin Gilberston helped push the Avalanche to a 3-1 lead after one.

Following an Owen Hoehn goal in the opening minute of the second, the Lancers scored three unanswered to tie the game 4-4 at the end of regulation. Cooper Carlson’s goal at four minutes, 31 seconds in the third was the game-tying score.

Barth, the freshman forward from Holmen, scored just his third goal of the season to hand his team the victory. Mason Kelm had 28 saves for the Avalanche.

Onalaska/La Crosse 4, Reedsburg 3

ONALASKA — In the follow up game at the OmniCenter, the Hilltoppers (8-9) picked up a one-goal victory over the Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/ Mautson co-op.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MVC

Logan 68, Sparta 57

SPARTA — The Rangers (7-9, 3-3) moved to .500 in MVC play while the Spartans (3-14, 0-6) losing streak extends to eight.

Junior guard Nick Joley led Logan with 16 points. Senior guard Justis Arellano and sophomore forward Jacob Hackbarth each had 12 while senior forward Andrew Hackbarth pitched in with 10.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 70, Necedah 57

BANGOR — Senior Dustin McDonald scored a game-high 26 points for Bangor (11-2, 6-0), which remained unbeaten in the conference.

Senior Tanner Jones added 24 points as Bangor won its seventh game in a row.

Cashton 47, Royall 37

CASHTON — The defense of the Eagles (12-2, 6-1) was strong against the Tigers (10-4, 5-3), holding Royall to just 10 first half points in a win.

Junior guard Connor Butzler led the game in scoring with 22 points, shooting 8-for-10 from the free throw line. Sophomore forward Carter Uppena had 10 for Royall.

Brookwood 61, Wonewoc-Center 30

WONEWOC, Wis. — The Falcons (5-9, 2-3) picked up a conference win against Wonewoc-Center behind a pair of double-digit scorers.

Junior guard Brady Hansen had 24 points for Brookwood while junior wing Wyatt Maurhoff added 19 points that included a pair of 3-pointers.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 77, Lewiston-Altura 70 (OT)

LEWISTON, Minn. — The Cardinals forced overtime with a 3-pointer late from Will Kredermacher, but the Warriors (7-6, 6-1) held them to two points in the period to pick up the win.

Junior Lewis Doyle led in scoring with 27 points, making three 3’s and shooting 8-for-10 from the free-throw line for Caledonia. Garrett Konz added 14 points, including four during overtime, and had 10 rebounds for the double-double. Ethan Stendel scored five of his nine points in the extra period.

Nonconference

Spring Grove 66, La Crescent-Hokah 63

SPRING GROVE, Minn. — The Lancers (11-4) fell to Spring Grove despite a 29-point performance by Carter Todd.

Tysen Grinde had 21 points for the Lions with 17 points added by Jaxon Strinmoen and 14 from Elijah Solum. Owen Benten added 16 for La Crescent-Hokah.

Fennimore 72, Westby 60

WESTBY — The Norsemen (5-8) dropped a non-conference home game to Fennimore, who was led by Brady Larson with 27 points.

Westby junior forward Rhett Stenslien led his team with 25 points, followed closely by fellow junior Caleb Johnson with 15.

WRESTLING

Black River Falls Triangular

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers fell 36-29 to Viroqua before being shutout 81-0 by the West Salem/Bangor co-op at their home triangular.

Viroqua senior Ethan Dobbs (26-6) scored an 18-second pinfall victory at 132-pounds over Austin Lund as the fastest of four pins by the Blackhawks against Black River Falls.

Senior Preston Buroker (15-6) earned a 58-second pin at 145 while senior Aaron DiPietro (20-9) won in 45 seconds at 195.

West Salem senior Luke Noel (10-1) scored a pinfall in their 195 contest with Black River Falls in 1:41, one of nine for the co-op squad. Brett Plomedahl (12-2) won at 132 in 1:04 by pin, Trevor Arentz (25-6) earned a pin at 152 in 3:17 and Teghan Moore (21-7) won by technical fall 19-2 at 106.

Bloomer/Colfax Duals

BLOOMER, Wis. — Arcadia went 3-1 with a 54-16 win over Bruce, 42-33 win over Thorp/Owen-Withee and 40-24 win over Bloomer/Colfax. Boyceville spoiled the sweep by beating the Raiders 45-28.

Matthew Badillo was 4-0 with a pin and sudden victory 126 and 132, and Cruz Patzner was unbeaten with a pin and major decision at 152 and 160.