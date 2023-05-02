CALEDONIA, Minn. — Junior Drew Yahnke set the tone Tuesday, striking out 10 batters in a complete-game shutout to lead the Caledonia High School baseball team to a 3-0 win over Three Rivers Conference foe Winona Cotter.

Despite windy conditions, the junior was able to maintain control over his pitches.

“I felt Drew commanded the strike zone very well. Very blustery conditions, he was all around the plate, hitting the corners, kept the Ramblers off balance,” coach Shawn Bauer said.

Caledonia (8-3 overall, 5-2 conference) got its offense going in the second inning, with junior Owen Denstad hitting a single, then stealing second and third base before being sent home on a single by Yahnke for a 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, the Ramblers (1-7, 0-7) allowed two more runs as junior Hunter Goetzinger singled home sophomore Garrett Konz and sophomore Ben Stemper hit a ground out that scored senior Ayden Goetzinger.

While Yahnke pitched well, the defensive contributions of Ayden Goetzinger at third base and senior Kyle Bechtel at shortstop played an important role in the shutout as well.

“Those two are very good at communicating, they’re not afraid to get in front of the ball and they’ll make plays other guys around this area won’t. It’s a very good luxury to have as a head coach,” Bauer said.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 11, Hillsboro 1 (5)

HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Cardinals (8-0, 8-0) took care of the Tigers in five innings to keep their winning streak alive.

Bangor pushed its lead to 10-0 with four runs in the fourth before answering Hillsboro’s lone run with another in the fifth.

Sophomore shortstop Bryce Peterson was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, and junior Caleb Hemmersbach homered and drove in three runs. Brock Bores was 3 for 4 and doubled, and Samuel Cropp went 2 for 4 for the Cardinals.

Junior Chase Horstman pitched all five innings for Bangor and allowed one home run in a two-hitter. He struck out three and walked one.

MVC

Aquinas 1, Tomah 0

Tanner Peterson allowed just one hit for the Blugolds (11-0, 8-0) in a complete game effort against the Timberwolves (2-10, 0-5) at home.

Peterson struck out 10 batters without walking any. Calvin Hargrove went 2 for 3 and had the lone RBI of the contest in the sixth.

Tom Hesse, who struck out nine Aquinas batters from the mound, had the only Tomah hit.

Coulee

West Salem 9, Westby 7 (9)

WESTBY — The second-place Panthers (12-1, 8-1) scored twice in the top of the ninth and held the Norsemen scoreless in the bottom behind the pitching of Bennett Burke for their third straight conference win.

Chris Calico, Carson Koepnick, Luke Noel, Brennan Kennedy and Jack Freitag all had two hits each for West Salem. Calico doubled twice, and Freitag and Luke Baginski each drove in two runs. Freitag doubled hom Kennedy for the first run of the ninth, and Calico brought Freitag home with another double.

Devin Nedland had three hits and Bo Milutinovich two for the Norsemen.

Viroqua 1, Arcadia 0

Viroqua 8, Arcadia 1

ARCADIA — With game one scoreless heading into the seventh inning, the Blackhawks (13-2, 8-0) scored off one of five errors by the Raiders (6-5, 3-4) for the win.

A pop up by Kevin Lendosky was mishandled by the defense to score Cooper Gelhaus. Tyler Quackenbush threw 101 pitches and gave up just two hits over 6 and 2/3 innings, striking out 12.

The Raiders defensive struggles continued in game two, finishing with seven errors. Miles Frye and Quackenbush each went 1 for 3 and had two RBIs. Casey Kowalczyk went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI while striking out seven batters.

Black River Falls 10, Luther 0

Black River Falls 8, Luther 1

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Knights (2-9, 0-7) managed just three hits in game one and was held to just one run in game two by the Tigers (3-7, 3-5).

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 11, Wabasha-Kellogg 2

WABASHA, Minn. — The Lancers (8-3, 7-1) scored at least once in each of the first five innings to take down the Falcons to win for the second time in three games.

Shortstop Eli McCool was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a stolen base from the top spot in the batting order. Kale Baker, Brady Grupa and Dusty Grattan all drove in two runs for La Crescent-Hokah.

Grupa and Baker doubled, Alex Von Arx tripled, and Grupa hit a couple of sacrifice flies. Mayes Boyer pitched a complete game and struck out six while walking one and allowing one earned run on seven hits.

Nonconference

Onalaska 5, G-E-T 1

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers won their second game in a row thanks to a four-run fifth inning at the American Legion field.

Center fielder Carter Gilhausen doubled and drove in three runs for Onalaska, which was trapped in a 1-1 tie after Owen Eddy drove in Warren Stone for the Red Hawks (7-7) in the top of fourth.

The Hilltoppers had three hits, drew two three walks and benefitted from one error in the four-run fifth. Ben Stuhr and Zavier Lawrence also reached on a hit and scored in the fifth as Onalaska made the most of its four hits in the game.

Owen Treanor and Carsten Holter combined on a two-hitter for the Hilltoppers. Treanor struck out five, walked one and gave up both hits over six innings.

BOYS GOLF

Coulee Conference Meet

WEST SALEM — Arcadia cruised to a team victory with a score of 190, which was five shots better than second-place West Salem’s 195.

Westby/Viroqua sophomore Brooks Hoffland shot a 4-over-par 39 at Fox Hollow to win medalist honors and beat the rest of the pack by six shots. West Salem senior Ben Larson and Onalaska Luther junior Tyler Arentz followed at 45 in a tie for second place, and Arcadia senior Sid Halvorsen placed fourth (46).

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Aquinas 7, Logan 0

The Blugolds recorded a sweep at Green Island.

Aquinas won all seven matches in straight sets. Anderson Fortney blew past Danil Roberts 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and the team of Shane Willenbring and Mitchell Fortney took care of Brayden Depaolo and Gavin Wappler 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.

Logan’s Maxim Roberts and Finnian Clark forced the most competitive match before losing 7-6 (5), 6-1 to Sam Dickinson and Patrick Gundersen at No. 2 doubles.

Onalaska 7, Sparta 0

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers swept the Spartans with all seven finishes coming in straight sets.

Aiden Sommerfield topped Jordan Johnson 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Lucas Go and Vishnu Prakash took care of the duo of Adrian Jewell and Joshua Smith 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 doubles.

Coulee

Viroqua 4, West Salem 3

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won three singles matches and the Panthers two doubles matchups in a dual that had one match come down to three sets.

Viroqua posted the win in that one as Odin Snowdeal outlasted Jesse Miller 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 at No. 3 singles.

West Salem’s Kyle Hehli beat Dalton Buros 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and the Viroqua team of Owen King and Gavin Goss handed Ben Fleckenstein and Jason Lu a 6-0, 6-0 defeat at No. 1 singles.