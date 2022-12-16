High school boys sports roundup: Central basketball team falls in 60Eight semifinal

MADISON – The Central High School boys basketball team hung with a tough Joliet West (Ill.) squad in the first half of its semifinal of the 60Eight Tournament, but the RiverHawks were worn down in the second half of a 69-55 semifinal loss on Friday.

Central (4-1) won the tournament a year ago and had a 20-game regular-season winning streak snapped. The RiverHawks will play Waunakee (2-2) in the consolation game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Madison College.

Senior point guard Nic Williams scored a team-high 18 points, and junior guard Henry Meyer added 16 in a game Central trailed 35-33 at the half. The RiverHawks led by as many as five points in the first half before West came back.

Michigan State commit Justin Fears scored 14 points and had seven assists for West, but sophomore Jeremiah Fears led the team with 21 points.

Senior Boston Brindley scored eight points for the RiverHawks, and senior Bennett Fried added six points and a team-high six rebounds.

Holmen 67, Wisconsin Rapids 57

HOLMEN — Three players on the Vikings (4-2) reached double figures on the way to a win.

Senior forward Reid Tengblad led with 18 points, followed by sophomore guard Kaiden Wilber with 15. Senior forward Drew Tengblad was a rebound shy of a double-double to go with his 13 points.

Wisconsin Rapids senior forward Cade Jungwirth led the game in scoring with 20.

MVC

Onalaska 82, Sparta 32

SPARTA — The Hilltoppers (4-1, 1-0) opened their conference schedule with a blowout road win over the Spartans (2-5, 0-1).

Onalaska led 52-10 at halftime and managed well at the free-throw line, shooting 17-for-22 as a team. Junior guard Isaac Skemp led his team with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

Sophomore guard T.J. Stuttley had 12 points, while junior guard Evan Anderson had 10. Sparta’s leading scorer was Gavin Rhead with 13.

Coulee

Westby 48, Arcadia 44

WESTBY – Junior Caleb Johnson scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the second half for the Norsemen (4-2, 1-0) in their conference opener.

Junior Rhett Stenslien added 11 points for Westby, which had a 27-19 halftime lead and held on for the win. Westby has won two of three games and bounced back from a one-sided loss at Richland Center on Tuesday.

Connor Welstzien scored a game-high 27 points – his per-game average – for the Raiders (1-2, 0-1). Maverick Drazkowski added nine.

Dairyland

Whitehall 73, Blair-Taylor 61

BLAIR – The Wildcats (3-4, 1-2) have lost three of their past four games.

Melrose-Mindoro 51, Augusta 23

AUGUSTA, Wis. – The Mustangs (3-1, 2-0) stayed perfect in the conference.

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 53, De Soto 29

SENECA, Wis. – The Pirates (2-4, 1-2) are still without a road win this season.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Onalaska/La Crosse 4, Waupun 1

ONALASKA — A hat trick by Noah Gillette led the Hilltoppers to a win over the Warriors at the OmniCenter.

After an early score in the second by Waupun broke a scoreless tie, a power-play goal by Gillette tied the game at 1 heading into the third period. Gillette put the Hilltoppers out front at three minutes, 59 seconds into the third with an unassisted goal.

Onalaska added a pair of goals in the 17th minute of the period to seal the deal, starting with a short-handed empty net score for Gillette for the hat trick. Carter Johnson scored just 41 seconds later for the 4-1 final.

WRESTLING

Nonconference

Whitehall Invitational

WHITEHALL, Wis. — Arcadia won with four individual champions, including Hunter Fitzpatrick (10-1) at 138-pounds with a finals win against Quin Miller of Kickapoo/La Farge with a pin in just 17 seconds.

After a first-round bye, Fitzpatrick pinned each of his three opponents in under a minute. Nestor Badillo (9-2) at 132 pounds, Cruz Patzner (10-1) at 152 and Eric Bustos (9-2) at 285 each won their final by pinfall as well.

Blair-Taylor won two individual titles and finished third in team points. Jackson Shramek (12-1) faced teammate Dylan Elvaker (5-4) in the 195 pound finals, winning by fall at 3:19. Bryan Rogstad (10-4) won the 220 pound tournament with a pinfall win over Independence/Gilmanton’s Drew Bragger.

Brookwood won two individual titles, both in the lighter weight classes, on their way to a seventh-place spot in team points. 126-pounder Dylan Powell (13-1) won each match by either pinfall or technical fall on his way to the title. At 120, Drew Powell (9-5) swept his three matches to win the individual title.