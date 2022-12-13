High school boys sports roundup: Central boys basketball dominates Tomah behind Williams, Fried

TOMAH — The Central High School boys basketball team defeated Tomah 70-32 on Tuesday night to begin its MVC schedule on the right foot.

Seniors Nic Williams and Bennett Fried each had 17 points for the RiverHawks (4-0 overall, 1-0 in conference) with each having their own half of dominance.

Williams scored 15 in the first half on the way to a 37-16 lead at halftime. In the second half, Fried had a team-high nine points that included an and-one.

The Timberwolves (1-4, 0-2) were led in scoring by senior forward Tom Hesse with 16.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 64, Eleva-Strum 32

BLAIR — The Wildcats (8-0, 5-0) stay perfect by doubling up the Cardinals at home.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 58, Kickapoo 54

DE SOTO — They were outscored in the second half, but the Pirates (2-3, 1-1) managed to hold off the Cougars at home.

Junior Mason Zink led the team in scoring with 23 points while fellow junior Landon Pedretti added 10.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 73, Rushford-Peterson 50

CALEDONIA — Mason King had a game-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers, in the Warriors (2-1, 2-0) win over the Trojans.

Lewis Doyle added 18 for Caledonia, who went 8-for-9 at the free-throw line and made 11 3-pointers as a team.

Grady Hengel led Rushford-Peterson in scoring with 22 points. Dawson Bunke added 12.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 62, Fillmore Central 53

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Mason Einerwold's 13 points led four double-figure scorers for the Lancers (3-1, 2-0) in a win over the Falcons.

Owen Bentzen added 12 and Carter Todd and Eli McCool 10 each for La Crescent-Hokah.

Nonconference

Holmen 76, Eau Claire North 58

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The senior brothers of Drew and Reid Tenglad were dominant again for the Vikings (3-2) in their victory over Eau Claire North.

Drew had a team-high 23 points on 10-for-14 shooting while also collecting six rebounds and three steals. Reid’s 14 points came on 6-for-7 shooting.

Sophomore guard Kaiden Wilber also had a solid game, scoring 18 with a pair of made three-pointers.

Richland Center 56, Westby 28

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Norsemen (3-2) lost a nonconference game Tuesday with Coulee play beginning Thursday against Viroqua.

Mineral Point 71, Prairie du Chien 34

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (0-4) continue to search for their first win of the season.

BOYS HOCKEY

Coulee

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Viroqua 0

LA CRESCENT — Jan Bla’ha and Wyatt Farrell each had two goals for the Lancers in their win over the Blackhawks.

Alex Von Arx added a goal in the second period while Cooper Carlson led the team in assists with two. La Crescent-Hokah has now won four straight and is 6-0 when scoring five goals or more.

Nonconference

Aquinas/Holmen 7, DeForest 1

ONALASKA — Gannon Santos scored twice in the Avalanche win over the Norskies at the OmniCenter.

Santos, Ethan Meyer and Sam Thell each had goals in the first period to help Aquinas/Holmen to a 3-1 lead early. Santos added another goal 40 seconds into the second period.

Owen Hoehn, Evan Johnson and Calvin Gilberson each scored a goal each after Santos’ second.