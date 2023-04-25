Aquinas freshman pitcher Aedan David threw a no-hitter over a six-inning 10-0 victory for Aquinas baseball over nonconference foe Prairie du Chien on Tuesday.

David didn’t allow a hit or walk in his complete game effort with an error being the only blemish on the Blugolds (9-0) defense.

On top of their pitching, senior Calvin Hargrove and junior Eddie Peters each hit home runs for Aquinas.

Peters homer brought home three runs while Hargrove — who went 3 for 4 — hit a solo shot. Junior Tanner Peterson had a two-RBI triple while fellow junior Kole Keppel had an RBI double.

The Blackhawks (2-4) visit Richland Center on Thursday while Aquinas heads down the street to play Logan.

West Salem 6, Logan 1

WEST SALEM — After the Rangers (5-3) scored in the top of the first, the Panthers (8-1) shut their offense down the rest of the way while racking up 13 hits.

MVC

Central 4, Tomah 0

Central 6, Tomah 3

TOMAH — The RiverHawks swept their doubleheader with the Timberwolves, including senior pitcher Aiden Denzer holding Tomah to just two hits in game one.

Denzer struckout six in a complete game effort, but Central only had one player — senior Mason Elston — record multiple hits. Elston had an RBI while the RiverHawks took advantage of six errors by Tomah.

Game two was tied at 3-3 going into the bottom of the sixth. Senior infielder Austin Ziehme hit a two-RBI single to put the RiverHawks ahead with Denzer adding an insurance run on a sacrifice fly.

Coulee

G-E-T 10, Black River Falls 3

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (5-5, 1-2) picked up their first win in Coulee Conference play, beating the Tigers (0-5, 0-4) by seven runs.

Both teams were scoreless for the first three innings, but G-E-T scored five in the fourth to take a lead it would not relinquish, adding three more in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Colin Handke picked up the victory for the Red Hawks, going five innings with one run on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

Nathan Holthaus led the G-E-T offense with five RBI, going 1-for-3, and Handke was 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and three runs scored.

Arcadia 11, Luther 2

ONALASKA — The Raiders (5-1, 3-0) won their third in a row when they visited the Knights (2-5, 0-4), who have dropped their last five.

Carson Martin and Prestin Scow each had two RBIs for Arcadia. Scow also picked up the pitching win with two strikeouts over three innings. Nic Schultz went 2 for 4 for Luther while Andrew Berg stole a pair of bases.

Viroqua 3, Westby 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (9-1, 5-0) win their third straight and hold the Norsemen (2-3, 0-3) to just one run.

Three Rivers

St. Charles 9, La Crescent-Hokah 6

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — After the Lancers (6-2) took the lead in the top of the sixth with three runs, the Saints (3-4) rallied off four in the bottom half for the win.

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Logan 5, Sparta 2

The Rangers took three of four singles flights and two of three doubles contests for the conference victory over the Spartans.

Landon Burkhardt of Sparta beat Central’s Erik Moore in singles flight No. 2 in the only three set contest of the dual, winning 5-7, 6-4, 11-9.

Aquinas 7, Holmen 0

The Blugolds didn’t drop a single set against the Vikings with three flights without giving up a game.

Anderson Fortney won singles flight No. 1 over Brandon McCormick 6-0, 6-0 and Tegan Schott won singles flight No. 4 over Alex Guggenbuehl by the same score. Patrick Gundersen and Sam Dickinson of Aquinas won doubles flight No. 2 6-0, 6-0.

Coulee

Viroqua 7, Black River Falls 0

Odin Snowdeal in singles flight No. 3 and Soren Declerq in singles flight No. 4 each won 6-0, 6-0 as the Blackhawks swept the Tigers.

BOYS GOLF

Coulee

Conference tournament

ARCADIA — The Raiders were the winners of the Coulee mini-meet, shooting 163 as a team and beating second place G-E-T by 13 strokes.

Cole Sobotta was the highest finishing player for Arcadia, placing second at 38 strokes behind the overall individual champion in Brooks Hoffland with a score of 37 from Westby/Viroqua.

G-E-T had a pair of players —Domanick Knott and Nic Jumper — shot 41 to tie for fourth.

Black River Falls and West Salem tied for third at 177 while Westby/Viroqua finished one stroke behind for fifth. West Salem’s Logan Oldenberg finished third with 40 strokes. Black River Falls best finishers were Spencer Aebly and Chris Muir at 42 strokes each.

Luther shot 187 for sixth and Hillsboro finished seventh at 221.