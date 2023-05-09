VIROQUA — The G-E-T High School baseball team managed to do something Tuesday no other Coulee team has been able to do this year, beating Viroqua 5-1 to hand them their first conference loss.

The pitching duo of Warren Stoner and Oliver Marley for the RedHawks (10-7, 5-3) held the Blackhawks (14-5, 9-1) to just one run despite six walks and six hits combined.

Marley got the win, allowing only one hit in 2 and 1/3 innings of relief.

Collin Handke went 1 for 3 with three RBIs, including a pair in the fifth to put G-E-T ahead 5-0. Thomas Haney went 2 for 3 and scored twice from the ninth spot in the lineup.

Viroqua has lost three in a row following a pair of losses Saturday in the Baldwin-Woodville Quad. Myles Frye had the Blackhawks only RBI, bringing home a run on a sixth-inning double.

G-E-T hosts Arcadia on Thursday while Viroqua is off until Friday when they face West Salem.

West Salem 6, Black River Falls 3

WEST SALEM — Four runs in the fourth inning helped the Panthers (13-2, 9-2) to a win over the Tigers (5-8, 4-6) that brought them within half-a-game of the conference lead.

MVC

Holmen 9, Tomah 2

HOLMEN — Tucker Gegenfurtner went 2 for 3 with a home run in the Vikings (7-8, 2-6) home win over the Timberwolves (3-12, 1-6).

Gegenfurtner finished with a team-high three RBIs while Jared Rotering and Eli Edwardson each had two. Alex Kronfeld pitched six innings for Holmen, striking out five batters and only walking one.

Both of Tomah’s runs were brought in by Tom Hesse, who went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 9, Weston 3

STODDARD — Harris Krueger had three RBIs for the Pirates (5-9, 5-7) in their home win.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 8, Chatfield 0

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (10-4) got their first back-to-back victories since winning four straight from April 15 to April 21.

Nonconference

Aquinas 14, Luther 0 (5)

ONALASKA — Seven runs in the first inning helped the Blugolds (13-1) rebound from a shutout Monday with a shutout of their own versus the Knights (3-12).

Eddie Peters had a home run and four RBIs while Jacob Thornton had three RBIs. Waylon Hargrove gave up just two hits in a complete game effort from the mound.

Central 4, Prairie du Chien 0

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The RiverHawks (10-9) duo of Wesley Barnhart and Drew Wonderling shutout the Blackhawks (9-6) on the road.

Wonderling went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Central before closing the game out from the mound. Mason Elston, Jude Alvarado and Zack George each had two hits.

Prairie du Chien managed seven hits with Tommy Mara and Noah Pedretti each recording two.

Sparta 8, Richland Center 7

SPARTA — The Spartans (4-11) ended a four-game losing streak with a walk-off victory against the Hornets.

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Aquinas 5, Onalaska 2

The Blugolds took all three doubles matches against the Blugolds to propel themselves to a conference victory.

Shane Willenbring and Mitchell Fortney won No. 1 doubles 6-3, 6-4. Lars Gundersen and Michael Johnson took No. 3 doubles with the same final. Joe O’Flaherty won a marathon against Onalaska’s Max Klein in No. 2 singles 7-6 (2), 6-7 (8), 10-4.

Tomah 7, Sparta 0

TOMAH — Sam Bennan and Collin Branch in doubles No. 2 won cleanly 6-0, 6-0 over Diego Ramos as the Timberwolves swept the Spartans.

Daniel Jungmeyer and Lucas Salzwedel won the only three set contest at No. 3 doubles, beating Andrew Carney and Charlie Anderson 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.

Coulee

Viroqua 7, Mauston 0

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Blackhawks swept the Golden Eagles on the road, giving up just two points in four singles flights. Odin Snowdeal at No. 3 singles and Ian Czap at No. 4 singles each won in two sets with a clean 6-0, 6-0.

In the No. 2 doubles match, Dylan Andersen and Carter Roels overcame a lost first set to win against Mauston’s Antonio Perez and Jesus Gomez Nava 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.