TOMAH — The Holmen High School baseball team went on the road and defeated Tomah 11-1 in six innings Tuesday, bringing their MVC winning streak up to four.

The Vikings (10-8, 5-6) took advantage of six errors and nine walks by the Timberwolves (5-14, 3-8).

Senior pitcher Kyler Wall struck out five batters over six innings for Holmen. Senior Tucker Gegenfurtner had two RBI without recording a hit, bringing home a run on a sacrifice fly. Senior Benson Swatek (1 for 4) also had two RBI.

Holmen will try and bring their final MVC record to an even .500 on Thursday when they face Sparta.

Tomah will try to end their two-game losing streak and play spoiler to Onalaska’s MVC title chances when they meet Thursday.

Coulee

Westby 6, G-E-T 1

WESTBY — The Red Hawks (11-9, 6-5) hung around most of the game, but the Norsemen (7-12, 4-7) pulled away late in a Coulee Conference matchup.

After three scoreless innings to start, Westby broke the tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Red Hawks cut it to 2-1 in the top of the sixth, but the Norsemen scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.

G-E-T had just two hits in the game, with Collin Handke going 1-for-3 with the team’s lone RBI.

Warren Stoner only allowed two earned runs, but six total, on nine hits and three walks with six strikeouts for the Red Hawks.

Westby pitcher Devin Nedland struck out eight with just two hits and no walks, not allowing an earned run with one total.

Arcadia 9, Black River Falls 4

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Entering the fifth inning tied at three a piece, the Raiders rallied off four runs in the frame to march away from the Tigers.

Carson Martin had three of Arcadia's 14 hits, including two doubles. Martin, Cameron Boland and Login Scow each had two RBIs. Connor Weltzien allowed just one hit over four innings of relief pitching.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 8, Royall 1

ELROY, Wis. — The Cardinals completed an unbeaten conference championship with two big innings against the Panthers.

Eli Tucker was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for Bangor, which had 11 hits and received three-hit pitching from Chase Horstman.

Horstman struck out 10, walked one and allowed one unearned run in tossing a complete game.

Bryce Peterson and Tyler Meyer each had two hits, and Peterson and Horstman drove in two runs apiece.

Pitcher Mayes Boyer tripled and drove in three runs in the second game, while first baseman Mitchell Reining went 2 for 2 with a double. McCool and Brady Grupa each swiped two bases for the Lancers.

Boyer pitched a complete game that time with seven strikeouts, one walk and eight hits allowed.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Fillmore Central 0

La Crescent-Hokah 7, Fillmore Central 4

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (13-4) took both ends of their conference doubleheader against the Falcons.

Eli McCool gave up just two hits in the first game, while throwing eight strikeouts and just two walks in a complete game.

Caledonia 17, Winona Cotter 7

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (13-5) have started a winning streak after a victory over the Ramblers.

Nonconference

Aquinas 20, Melrose-Mindoro 2 (5)

The Blugolds (16-2) handled the Mustangs (1-16) in quick fashion, scoring 11 runs in the first inning.

Senior catcher Calvin Hargrove went 3 for 3 with a double and seven RBI. Only junior infielder Kole Keppel came nearly as close in production, going 2 for 2 with a double and a triple for three RBI. Will Deets, Kyle White and Eddie Peters each had a double.

West Salem 19, Sparta 0

SPARTA — The Panthers (14-3) combined for 10 strikeouts against the Spartans (4-15) while only allowing two hits to the home team.

Bennett Burke struckout seven batters in a 3⅓ inning start. Luke Baginski and Burke each went 1 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. Brett McConkey went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Chris Calico went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Onalaska Luther 7, Brookwood 6

ONALASKA — Logan Bahr went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Knights (4-14) in their victory over the Falcons (7-11). Eli Krause also had a double while Owen Haas (1 for 2) had two RBI.

Viroqua 13, Seneca 0

SENECA — The Blackhawks (15-5) held Seneca to just one hit in a blowout road victory.

Five pitchers, each throwing an inning each, combined to strike out 13 of the 17 batters they faced.

Connor Mathison was a perfect 4 for 4 for Viroqua from the plate, hitting a triple and recording three RBIs. Casey Kowalczyk went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI.

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Onalaska 6, Central 1

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers finished four of their six victories in straight sets, and the teams split two three-set outcomes.

Aiden Sommerfeild beat Central’s Cameron Elwer 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Onalaska’s Lucas Go and Lewis Go beat Nolan Heath and Nou Txeng Yang 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles.

Central’s Nic Williams handed Max Klein a 6-4, 6-7 (7), 10-4 defeat at No. 2 singles, and Onalaska’s Daniel Yao and Ben Nsieh beat Connor McCoy and Bryce Ennis 6-3, 5-7, 10-4 at No. 3 doubles.

Coulee

Viroqua 5, West Salem 2

WEST SALEM — The Blackhawks took three of four singles flights and two of three doubles flights in their road win over their conference foes, the Panthers.

After West Salem’s Kyle Hehli won in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0, Sam Kane (No. 2 singles), Odin Snowdeal (No. 3 singles) and Ian Czap (No. 4 singles) each got wins for Viroqua.

Gavin Goss and Owen King took No. 1 doubles against West Salem’s Jason Lu and Samuel Williams 6-0, 6-2. In No. 3 doubles, Owen Wagner and Soren Declerq defeated Tyler Mathison and Tate Eckbald 6-3, 6-1.

Nonconference

Sparta 5, Portage 2

SPARTA — Outside of No. 1 in singles and doubles, the Spartans were nearly perfect against the visitors from Portage.

Edgar Aguilar won No. 2 singles for Sparta 6-1, 6-1 over Ethan Macomber. Landon Burkhardt and Eduarto Ortiz won the Spartans two other singles points.

Charlie Anderson and Andrew Carney won No. 3 doubles after a first set tiebreaker against Jackson Ryan and David Williams, winning 7-6 (5), 6-3.