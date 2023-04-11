Pitcher Gabe Kattchee of the Logan High School baseball team threw a six-inning no-hitter in the Rangers 11-1 win over nonconference foe Arcadia on Tuesday.

A pair of fielding errors to start the game, followed by an RBI groundout by Carson Martin, gave Arcadia a 1-0 lead. From there, Kattchee didn’t allow a walk or hit for the remainder of the game while only striking out one batter.

Katchee was also solid at the plate, joining Nick Jolley in finishing 2 for 4 with a double and four RBI. Katchee brought home three runs in the fifth on a two-out single before Joley scored two more for the Rangers (3-1) best inning.

Jackson Bosch, Johnny Leaver and Lucas Eilertson each had two hits for Logan. Pitcher Prestin Scow was tagged with the loss for the Raiders (2-1), allowing seven runs in 3⅔ innings.

Logan hosts Sparta on Thursday in a return to MVC play while Arcadia visits Blair-Taylor on the same day.

Holmen 7, Mauston 4

HOLMEN — The Vikings’ (3-3) three runs in the fifth inning put them ahead of the Golden Eagles for good in a home win.

Reid Tengblad got the pitching win for Holmen in a relief effort for starter Aaron Ploszay. Tengblad struck out two batters over three innings and also went 1 for 3 with two RBI.

Paul Goryl got the save, not allowing a baserunner in the final two innings. Braeden Linse and Calvin Gilbertson each had two hits for the Vikings.

MVC

Onalaska 9, Central 7

ONALASKA — The RiverHawks nearly rallied late against the Hilltoppers, drawing three walks and scoring four runs in the seventh before Onalaska put them away.

The Hilltoppers were led by shortstop Kaden Kokaiselm, who went 3 for 4 with a two-run double in the third to pitch in on a six-run inning. Brady Kuhn went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Griffin Schultz pitched five innings for Onalaska, striking out three batters.

Mason Elston pitched just two innings for Central — allowing six runs — but went 2 for 5.

Coulee

Viroqua 10, Onalaska Luther 0 (6 innings)

VIROQUA — Casey Kowalczyk threw 13 strikeouts while keeping the Knights (2-1) to two hits in the Blackhawks (5-1) home win.

Viroqua drew nine walks with three players — Tyler Quackenbush, Jackson Hoyum and Trevor Geary — getting a free 90 feet twice. Myles Frye was the Blackhawks only multi-hit player, finishing 2 for 4.

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 5, De Soto 2

STODDARD, Wis. — The Pirates (0-3) fell to the Indians after committing four fielding errors.

Bryce Grelle had two of De Soto’s five hits.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 9, Winona Cotter 4

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (1-1) picked up their first win of the season over the Ramblers (1-1).

Senior infielders Dusty Grattan and Nathan Masterson each recorded two RBIs. Junior pitcher Kale Baker had an RBI at the plate alongside four strikeouts on the mound. The Lancers combined for seven stolen bases with junior Mayes Boyer and senior Nick Wieser each stealing two.

Sophomore outfielder Jayden Konter went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Cotter while seniors Cam Smith and Wes Kohner each had an RBI. Freshman infielder Luke Schommer also had an RBI.

Caledonia 4, Lewiston-Altura 2

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Cardinals (0-2) dropped a Three Rivers Conference road matchup against the Warriors (2-0).

Caledonia scored two runs in each of the first two innings, then cruised to victory from there. L-A’s two runs came in the fifth inning.

Warriors senior Tristan Augedahl threw five innings, allowing two earned runs with two hits and four walks, striking out 12 to earn the win. Sophomore Reid Klug picked up a save in two innings without a hit, walk or run with five strikeouts.

Sophomore Eli Jensen pitched all six innings for L-A, allowing 10 hits and one walk with four earned runs and seven strikeouts.

Junior Chase Brommerich went 1 for 3 with two RBI, driving in junior Nolan Oslie and senior Kadyn Kieffer.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Logan 7, Chippewa Falls 0

Alex Konxzakowski was perfect in singles flight No. 3, winning 6-0, 6-0 as the Rangers swept the visiting Cardinals.

Danil Roberts won flight No. 1 (6-0, 6-3), Erik Moore won flight No. 2 (6-1, 6-0) while Jose Rodriguez won flight No. 4 by default.

Viroqua 6, Sparta 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won all four flights of singles matches in two sets against the Spartans.

Dalton Buros won flight No. 1 over Jordan Johnson 6-1, 6-0 before Sam Kane won flight No. 2 6-1, 6-1 against Edgar Aguilar. Odin Snowdeal won flight No. 3 against Landon Burkhardt 6-1, 6-3. Ian Czap beat Brian Sevtigo-Gomez in flight No. 4 6-1, 6-1.

Gavin Goss and Owen King didn’t give up a game in doubles flight No. 1, as did Owen Wagner and Soren Declerq in flight No. 2. The Spartans only win came in doubles flight No. 2 when Diego Ramos and Hunter Erickson won 6-4, 6-4 against Ethan Dobbs and Carter Roels.

BOYS GOLF

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 162, Luther 196

ONALASKA — The Lancers bested the Knights at the Coulee Golf Bowl by 34 strokes. The leader of the dual was Wyatt Krzoska of La Crescent-Hokah, who shot a 38.