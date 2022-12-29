High school boys sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah wins St. Charles tournament

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball team won the St. Charles Holiday Tournament with a 56-37 victory over Albert Lea on Thursday night.

The Lancers (5-2) led by seven at halftime and turned it on in the second half behind the scoring output of Owen Benten and a couple 3-pointers from senior guard Noah Bjerke-Wieser. La Crescent-Hokah outscored Albert Lea 35-23 in the second half.

Benten led the team in scoring with 16 points. Bkerke-Wieser had 14, including four 3-pointers.

The Lancers hope the tournament win carries some momentum into their road game Tuesday against Lewiston-Altura.

Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout

Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Onalaska 55

MEQUON, Wis. — Two Division 2 state title contenders clashed in Mequon with the Vikings (7-0) coming out the winners against the Hilltoppers (5-2).

Jaimiir Allen led the game with 19 points for Wisconsin Lutheran with teammate Kon Knueppel not far behind with 18. Evan Anderson led Onalaska with 17.

Melrose-Mindoro 69, De Soto 40

DE SOTO — The Mustangs (6-1) dominated the Pirates (2-5) on the road, led by 16 points by sophomore guard Aeron Hanson.

Senior guard Ty Zeman and junior forward Presley Byom each added 12. Junior guard Landon Pedretti led De Soto with 13.

Blair-Taylor 80, Cashton 73

CASHTON — The Wildcats (4-4) handed the Eagles (4-1) their first loss of the season on the road.

Sophomore guard Ethan Kniseley dominated with 26 points while senior forward Evan Nehring added 19. The two combined for 35 points in the second half to help close out the game.

Senior forward Jacob Huntzicker led the Eagles with 20 points. Junior guards Noah Hemmersbach and Connor Butzler had 18 and 15 respectively.

Stratford Holiday Tournament

Bangor 80, Wausau East 77

STRATFORD, Wis. —The Cardinals (4-1) eked out a win in the Stratford Tournament over Wausau East.

Senior wing Dustin McDonald led his team in scoring with 24 points. Junior guard Jesse Napgezek of Wausau East also had 24.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Bobbers Burger Winter Classic

McFarland 1, Aquinas 0

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — The Avalanche were shutout by McFarland goalie Raymond Wheaten, who had 38 saves for the Spartans.

Kai Swanson scored the sole goal of the game with Tegan O’Brien on the assist.

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Onalaska/La Crosse 2

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Six Red Raiders scored in their victory over the Hilltoppers.

Neither Josh Dekarske and Tyson Vilbaum scored for Wisconsin Rapids, but each had a pair of assists. Milo Spurlin saved 35 shots for the Red Raiders.

Carter Johnson and Jackson Egan were the goal scorers for the Hilltoppers. Noah Gillette assisted on Egan’s power play goal.

Kenosha 2, Tomah 1

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — After an early first period goal by Tomah’s Owen Walker on a power play, the Thunder responded with two in the same period to take the lead and the win.

Jake Schulte tied the game with a goal and Liam VonElm-Mckenna scored later in the first to take the lead. Tomah/Sparta managed only nine shots on goal.