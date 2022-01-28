High school boys sports roundup: La Crosse Central boys win 14th straight

TOMAH — The Central High School boys basketball team ran its winning streak to 14 games by beating Tomah 67-55 in an MVC game on Friday.

The RiverHawks (17-1, 7-0) outscored the Timberwolves (7-8, 3-3) by 11 points in the second half and withstood a 26-point game by senior Dusty Derousseau.

Junior Nic Williams scored nine of his 13 points in the second half for Central, which made six 3-pointers and received another 13 points apiece from Colin Adams and Porter Pretasky.

Senior Noah Compan was the leading scorer for the RiverHawks with 15 points.

Derousseau made four of his five 3-pointers in the first half and has scored 26 points in two straight games. Brady Plueger added 12 points and Tom Hesse 11 for Tomah.

Aquinas 51, Holmen 42

The second-place Blugolds (12-5, 5-2) stopped their losing streak at four games by holding the Vikings (5-11, 3-4) to 16 second-half points.

Holmen led 26-25 at halftime when Carter Paulson scored all nine of his points in the first half.

Seniors Will Skemp and Quinn Miskowski scored 13 points each for Aquinas, which trails first-place Central by two games after winning for the first time in two weeks.

Onalaska 71, Logan 43

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (10-4, 3-3) moved back to the .500 mark in conference games by completing a season sweep of the Rangers (4-13, 2-5).

Freshman T.J. Stuttley scored a game-high 19 points for Onalaska, which also received 12 from sophomore Isaac Skemp.

Logan was led by sophomore Nick Joley’s 13 points and lost to the Hilltoppers for an 11th straight time in conference matchups.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 85, Brookwood 51

ONTARIO — The Cardinals (14-2, 9-0) won their 79th straight conference game by outscoring the Falcons (4-12, 2-6) in each half.

Bangor held a 49-26 lead after one half and was led by 16-point performances by seniors Gunner Ellenburg and Ashton Michek. The two combined for 28 of their points in the first half.

Junior Dustin McDonald added 14 and senior Will Reader 10 for the Cardinals, who are ranked seventh in Division 5 by The Associated Press and play at West Salem (14-1), which is ranked third in Division 3, at 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Cashton 55, Necedah 36

NECEDAH, Wis. — The Eagles (14-3, 8-1) won their second game in a row behind 17 points from Presley Brueggen and 14 from Bowdy Dempsey.

Brueggen made three 3-pointers and Dempsey made two for Cashton, which led 26-11 at the half.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 63, Weston 39

CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Pirates (7-7, 3-4) led 41-12 at the half en route to their second straight win.

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 73, C-FC 57

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Knights, who are ranked eighth in Division 4, won their second game in a row after a loss to West Salem.

Logan Bahr made four 3-pointers and led the way with 14 points, while Sam Horman made two 3s and finished with 11 points.

Gavin Proudfoot added eight points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Luther, which led 45-20 at the half and improved to 14-2.

Sparta 63, Arcadia 59

SPARTA — The Spartans (4-12) stopped a three-game losing streak by ending a three-game winning streak by the Raiders (4-12).

Junior Layden Bender scored a team-high 23 points for Sparta and had 20 of them in the second half. Sophomore Thomas Laufenberg added 12 for the Spartans, who led 27-24 at halftime.

Arcadia was led by junior Cam Boland’s game-high 24 points and Trev Bjorge’s 18.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Mequon Homestead 12, Onalaska/La Crosse 8

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers were able to tie the high-scoring affair twice — at 3-3 in the first period and at 4-4 in the second — but never led.

Colin Comeau paced Onalaska/La Crosse (6-11) with three goals and three assists, while Noah Gillette and Gavin Schuster each added two goals and an assist.

Peyton Jones chipped in with one goal and three assists for the Hilltoppers, who have lost two in a row and four of their last five.

West Bend West co-op 8, Aquinas co-op 1

ONALASKA — Calvin Gilbertson scored the lone goal for the Avalanche, which had its three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 7-12.

Baldwin-Woodville 5, West Salem 1

BALDWIN, Wis. — Noah LaFleur scored off an assist from Zach Long, but the Panthers (8-9) had their two-game winning streak snapped.

WRESTLING

Three Rivers

Chatfield triangular

Chatfield 76, La Crescent-Hokah 6

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 72, La Crescent-Hokah 9

CHATFIELD, Minn. — Joey Schreier had a pair of pins at 152 pounds for the Lancers, while Henry Dohnalik won a 7-2 decision at 120 against L-A/R-P’s Colten Jenkins.

Nonconference

Iowa-Grant/Highland 43, Prairie du Chien 30

LIVINGSTON, Wis. — The Blackhawks got pins from Ryder Koenig (126 pounds), Brogan Brewer (170) and Blake Thiry (182), but they also suffered four pins and two losses via forfeit.

Whitetail Shootout

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Tomah split four matches and finished third.

Cameron Finch (113), Landen Bloom (120), Gavin Finch (132) and Logan Boulton (145/152) all went 3-1 for the Timberwolves.

