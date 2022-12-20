High school boys sports roundup: Logan basketball team ends losing streak versus Mauston

After five straight losses, the Logan High School boys basketball team finally picked up a win Tuesday night by beating Mausotn 69-52 in a home nonconference game.

The Rangers (2-6) were led by junior guard Nick Jolley with 18 points. Senior guard Cam Kruse added 11 and sophomore forward Jacob Hackbarth had 10.

While their record remains lopsided, Logan now has an even 2-2 record when playing on their home court. Their 69 points makes for their season best scoring effort.

The Rangers have a chance to start a winning streak Thursday with another nonconference home game, this time against Eau Claire North.

Adams-Friendship 64, Tomah 52

TOMAH — After trailing by seven at halftime, the Green Devils (2-4) surged out front with a 43-point second half performance against the Timberwolves (2-5).

Just in time for the holiday season, Adams-Friendship senior guard Zander Klaus led his team in scoring with 20 points. Tomah was led by senior forward Tom Hesse with 17.

Arcadia 72, Eleva-Strum 15

STRUM, Wis. — The Raiders (2-2) received a team-high 19 points from senior Connor Weltzien. Junior Maverick Drazkowski added 16 and sophomore Kaiden Rotering 15 as Arcadia ended a two-game losing streak.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 72, Brookwood 41

CASHTON — The Eagles (4-0, 1-0) took care of the Falcons (3-4, 0-1) with a quadrant of double-digit scorers.

Junior guard Connor Butzler led the charge for Cashton with 15 points, followed by junior guard Brady Hemmersbach with 12. Senior forwards Jacob Huntzicker and Zach Mlsna each added 11.

Junior wing Wyatt Maurhoff led Brookwood’s scoring with 15. Junior guard Brady Hansen had 11 while shooting 7-for-8 from the free throw line.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Onalaska/La Crosse 7, Baraboo/Portage 0

BARABOO, Wis. — Noah Gillette had a hat-trick and an assist in the Hilltoppers blowout victory on the road against Baraboo/Portage.

Gillette had two of the Hilltoppers three goals in the first period to set the tone early. His short handed goal at 15:15 in the second gave Onalaska/La Crosse a 5-0 lead.

Parket Lycke, Gus Weiner, Matt Tillman and Gavin Schuster all had a goal each. Thomas Bryant and Carter Hayes each had two assists.

Winona 5, La Crescent-Hokah 4

WINONA — The five-game winning streak of the Lancers (7-3) was snapped at the hands of the Winhawks (1-4-1), who picked up their first win of the season at the Bud King Ice Arena.

Reedsburg co-op 3, Tomah/Sparta 0

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Brady Baldwin had a pair of goals as Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston shutout the Spartans.

Aquinas co-op 7, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — The Avalanche put up a shutout road performance to defeat the Blackhawks.

WRESTLING

Coulee

Black River Falls Triangular

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers narrowly lost to Westby 39-36 in the first match of their home triangular before being defeated 69-12 by G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro.

The Titans also beat the Norsemen 72-6, and Carson Koss picked up a big over Garrett Vatland at 152 pounds.

A pinfall win at 120 by Jayden Geier of Westby over Kuno Hanson of BRF in just 18 seconds, put the Norsemen in position to win with a forfeit at 126 to close out the meet.

The Titans managed eight pins against BRF, the fastest of which was 19 seconds by Layne Fry at 126. Daniel Goldsmith at 132 and Jevon Rave at 182 managed the two Tigers pins to each go 2-0 on the day.