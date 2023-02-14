ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team celebrated senior night with a 67-25 win over Tomah on Tuesday.

An all-senior starting lineup put together by coach Craig Kowal got the Hilltoppers (16-4, 10-0) off to a 15-0 start before the Timberwolves (8-14, 4-7) had their first basket.

“They did a fantastic job,” Kowal said. “They were locked in defensively. We got a great lead and I don’t think they scored in the first seven minutes. Very proud of them, they’ve been fun to coach all these years. I’m very thankful and happy with how they performed tonight.”

Senior wing Max Klein had a game-high 17 points for Onalaska, including 12 in the second half. Sophomore guard T.J. Stuttley finished with 12 and senior forward Jon Knickrehm added 10. Senior wing Tom Hesse led the Timberwolves in scoring with 12.

The Hilltoppers — ranked fourth in Division 2 in this week’s Associated Press poll — now enter Friday’s game at home against ninth-ranked Central with an opportunity to clinch the MVC. Tomah hopes to rebound at home against Aquinas on the same day.

Logan 72, Holmen 70

For the second night in a row, the Rangers (10-13, 4-7) played in a game that came down to the wire and came out on top, this time against the Vikings (10-11, 4-6).

Senior guard Cam Kruse finished with 10 points, including a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to give Logan the lead. The defense held strong and held on for their third one-possession win of the season.

Sophomore forward Jacob Hackbarth led Logan with 20 points. Junior guard Nick Joley finished with 17 and senior guard Eli Stovall had 14.

Holmen senior forward Reid Tengblad had a double-double, recording a game-high 34 points and 14 rebounds.

Central 95, Sparta 35

SPARTA – The RiverHawks (17-5, 9-1) kept the heat on first-place Onalaska (16-4, 10-0) with their eighth straight win.

Senior guard Nic Williams made four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 21 points for Central, which is ranked ninth in Division 2 and plays at Onalaska on Friday.

Senior Bennett Fried added 15 points and five rebounds, while Peyton Strittmater scored 10 points, and Noah Dingel pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 88, Augusta 49

MELROSE — The Mustangs (15-6, 11-1) win their second straight game in dominant fashion at home.

Whitehall 68, Blair-Taylor 55

WHITEHALL, Wis. — The Wildcats (11-10, 6-6) fell to the only undefeated team left in the Dairyland.

Nonconference

Aquinas 61, Adams-Friendship 45

ADAMS, Wis. – Junior Walter Berns scored 1 of his team-high 24 points in the second half for the Blugolds (16-6), who had a 34-23 lead after one half.

Junior Tanner Peterson scored 14 of his 16 with the help of two 3-pointers in the first half, and senior Andrew Sutton added 10 points for Aquinas.

West Salem 93, Wisconsin Dells 49

WEST SALEM — Four players for the Panthers (20-1) – ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press – had double-digit scoring nights in a win against Wisconsin Dells, led by senior guard Carson Koepnick with 20 points.

Sophomore guard Kyle Hehli had 18 points off the bench, making three 3-pointers. Senior wing Peter Lattos went four-for-four from the free-throw line in his 16-point performance while senior forward Brett McConkey finished with 14.

Prairie du Chien 69, Westby 51

WESTBY – The Blackhawks (7-14) held the Norsemen (7-15) to 21 second-half points after taking a 13-point halftime lead.

Tyler Harris made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points for Prairie du Chien, which also received 13 from Nick McCullick.

Westby was led by junior Caleb Johnson’s three 3-pointers and 16 points. Junior Rhett Stenslien added 12.

Three Rivers

Rushford-Peterson 75, Caledonia 73

CALEDONIA, Minn. – The Trojans made 11 3-pointers to take down the Warriors (10-11, 9-2).

Garrett Konz scored a team-high 21 points to lead four Caledonia players in double figures.

Lewis Doyle added 17, Reid Klug 13 and Ethan Stendel 12 for the Warriors, who had a 39-34 halftime lead.

BOYS HOCKEY

WIAA Regional semifinals

Reedsburg co-op 7, Aquinas co-op 3

REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Avalanche (14-8) had their season come to an end in the sectional three regional semifinals, losing to the Reedsburg co-op that had two players each score twice.

John Scott and Caden Brandt each had two goals for Reedsburg. Scott’s both came in the second where Reedsburg scored four times.

Owen Hoehn, Ethan Meyer and Casey Keane all scored for the Aquinas/Holmen co-op.

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Tomah/Sparta 0

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Tomah/Sparta co-op (15-9) was shut out by the Red Raiders.

Nonconference

Dodge County 5, La Crescent-Hokah 2

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (18-7) took until the third period to score their first goal, scored by Sawyer Christianson, to make it 5-1.

Dodge County’s Gryffon Funke proved to be a problem for the Lancers. Funke scored a hat trick while assisting on the team’s two other goals.