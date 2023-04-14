ARCADIA — The Arcadia High School baseball team got a Coulee Conference win over Westby on Friday, beating the Norseman 7-1.

Connor Weltzien led the way for the Raiders (3-1, 1-0), going 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Weltzien also pitched six innings and struck out nine batters.

Weltzien hit a double in the third to bring home two of the Raiders three runs that inning. Arcadia had three more in the next inning with RBI singles by Weltzein and Max Sobbotta.

The Norseman (2-2, 0-2) managed just one run off an RBI single in the first by Blake Sutton despite nine hits. Prestin Scow finished the job for Arcadia at the mound, working his way out of a bases-loaded jam.

Arcadia hosts G-E-T on Tuesday while Westby is set to host Sparta on Monday.

Viroqua 8, G-E-T 3

GALESVILLE — The Blackhawks (6-1, 3-0) rode an 11-strikeout performance from pitcher Tyler Quackenbush to a win over the Red Hawks (2-4, 0-2).

Quackenbush held G-E-T to just three hits while himself going 3 for 4 with an RBI double. Clayton Weston went 2 for 3 with two RBI.

Warren Stoner went 2 for 3 for the Red Hawks, recording his team’s only RBI.

West Salem 11, Black River Falls 1

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Panthers (3-0, 3-0) scored in every inning but the last to hand the Tigers (0-3, 0-2) a conference loss.

Luke Noel went 3 for 4 with a team best three RBI. Brennon Steinmetz and Brett McConkey each had two RBIs.

Three Rivers

Dover-Eyota 7, Caledonia 3

EYOTA, Minn. — Four runs in the fourth inning by the Cardinals led to the Warriors (2-1) first loss of the season.

Nonconference

Logan 13, Richland Center 3 (6)

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Rangers (5-1) continued to click at the plate, getting 11 hits in a win over Richland Center.

Lucas Eilertson went 3-5 with a double and two RBI. Jackson Bosch and Gabe Kattchee each went 2-4 with two RBIs. The Rangers scored nine runs in the sixth inning.

Sparta 15, Luther 8

ONALASKA — The Spartans (1-5) picked up their first win of the season with a late tide of offense against the Knights (2-2).

After scoring two runs in the opening inning, Sparta went quiet for the next three. The Knights then gave up 13 runs over the final three innings, including six in the seventh inning for Sparta to secure the win.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Aquinas 4, New Richmond 3

WEST SALEM — After splitting the four singles flights, the Blugolds needed to win two of three doubles matches against New Richmond for a dual victory at the West Salem Invitational.

Mitchell Fortney and Mitchell Fortney won doubles flight no. 1 6-2, 6-3. After Aquinas dropped flight No. 2, they secured the win in flight No. 3 with Jaedan Silcox and Isaac Capelli 6-1, 6-3.

Cedarburg 7, Central 0

WEST SALEM — The RiverHawks failed to win a flight against the Bulldogs, winning just one set for the entire dual.

Aquinas 5, Cedarberg 2

WEST SALEM — The Blugolds swept the singles flights with a pair of victories in three sets.

Joe O'Flaherty won flight No. 2 over Nick Claditis (6-4, 1-6, 11-9) while Mitchell Fortney beat Eli Netz in flight No. 3 (7-5, 1-6, 12-10).

New Richmond 7, Central 0

WEST SALEM — New Richmond rebound from their loss to Aquinas with a sweep against the RiverHawks.

Logan 4, Reedsburg 3